Peter Kay: This compilation of the best John Smith's adverts is the ‘no nonsense’ we need right now

9 November 2020, 16:57

Peter Kay has brought his unique sense of nail-biting honesty to numerous TV campaigns in his two decade career, but few come close to his 'no nonsense' John Smith's adverts.
Peter Kay has brought his unique sense of nail-biting honesty to numerous TV campaigns in his two decade career, but few come close to his 'no nonsense' John Smith's adverts.

Peter Kay's 'no nonsense' John Smith's adverts have long been legendary.

Peter Kay has brought his unique sense of edge-of-your-seat honesty to numerous TV campaigns in his two decade career, but few come close to his 'no nonsense' John Smith's adverts.

The timeless catchphrase galore ads - it's hard to remember what life was like before Kay coined 'ave It!' and 'two more lamb bhunas' - are exactly what's needed in these times of uncertainty.

From sending his sprightly 55-year-old mother to an old people's home so he can 'put a snooker table in her room', to telling his kids not to be scared of nighttime monsters because 'it's the burglars breaking in through the window you should be worried about', Kay's refreshing honesty is a force to be reckoned with.

John Smith's message of the 'no nonsense man', an ordinary bloke sipping a pint down his local with his mates, could have been almost made for Peter Kay, Bolton's undisputed local champion.
John Smith's message of the 'no nonsense man', an ordinary bloke sipping a pint down his local with his mates, could have been almost made for Peter Kay, Bolton's undisputed local champion.
The catchphrase galore ads - it's hard to remember what life was like before Kay coined 'ave It!' and 'two more lamb bhunas' - are exactly what's needed in these times of uncertainty.
The catchphrase galore ads - it's hard to remember what life was like before Kay coined 'ave It!' and 'two more lamb bhunas' - are exactly what's needed in these times of uncertainty.

John Smith's message of the 'no nonsense man', an ordinary bloke sipping a pint down his local with his mates, could have been made for Peter Kay, Bolton's undisputed local champion.

A natural partnership from the beginning, Kay stepped into comedian Jack Dee's shoes after the latter was dropped after four years as the company's spokesman.

John Smith's wanted to go back to it's gimmick-free roots, and in 2002 aired its first advert 'Ball Skills" (home of 'Ave It!") with Peter Kay at the helm.

The ads proved so popular Kay continued to front John Smith's ads for almost a decade, from 2002-2005 and with a triumphant return in 2010.

As the UK's most popular comedian, Peter Kay has starred in numerous TV shows including Phoenix Nights and Car Share and has had an incredible three number one records, including his re-release of Tony Christie's 'Is This the Way to Amarillo?' the UK's best-selling single in 2005.

In 2018, the stand-up was due to head out on his first tour in eight years but was forced to cancel 100 dates due to family circumstances.

He had planned to hit the road to perform in nine cities across the UK from April 2018 to June 2019 and said at the time: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects."

However, despite not having worked in three years, Peter is not only the UK's best-loved comedian but also the richest, with a fortune worth over £32 million and a reputation as a generous donor to children's charities.

In 2019 the star gave a screening of a special new Car Share episode with all proceeds going to The Lily Foundation, a charity supporting children with mitochondrial disease, and earlier this year released another special episode of the hit show dedicated to the NHS.

If that isn't enough, the national treasure holds the Guiness World Record for the biggest-selling comedy tour of all time after performing for 1.2 million people in 2010 alone.

Not bad for a no nonsense Lancashire lad.

