Tom Hanks facts: Actor's age, wife, children, movies and career revealed

Tom Hanks in 2022. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Tom Hanks is one of the most celebrated and versatile actors in Hollywood.

As an actor and filmmaker, Tom Hanks has earned a reputation as one of the most beloved and respected figures in American cinema.

He has appeared in a variety of films, from comedies to dramas, and has won many awards and honours for his work. He is also a prolific producer, director, and writer of films and TV shows.

Tom Hanks started his career with leading roles in several comedy films that gained positive attention, such as Splash (1984), The Money Pit (1986), Big (1988), and A League of Their Own (1992).

He then won two consecutive Academy Awards for Best Actor for playing a gay lawyer with AIDS in Philadelphia (1993) and the title character in Forrest Gump (1994).

Tom Hanks getting emotional accepting his honorary award

Hanks worked with film director Steven Spielberg on five films: Saving Private Ryan (1998), Catch Me If You Can (2002), The Terminal (2004), Bridge of Spies (2015), and The Post (2017), as well as the miniseries Band of Brothers (2001) and The Pacific (2010). He also frequently collaborated with film directors Ron Howard, Nora Ephron, and Robert Zemeckis.

Tom Hanks’ other films include the romantic comedies Sleepless in Seattle (1993) and You’ve Got Mail (1998); the dramas Apollo 13 (1995), The Green Mile (1999), Cast Away (2000), Road to Perdition (2002) and Cloud Atlas (2012); and the biographical dramas Charlie Wilson’s War (2007), Captain Phillips (2013), Saving Mr Banks (2013), Sully (2016), A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019), and Elvis (2022).

He has also played the title character in the Robert Langdon film series, and voiced Woody in the Toy Story film series.

Tom has received many awards for his contributions to American culture, such as the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2002, the Kennedy Center Honor in 2014, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the French Legion of Honor both in 2016, as well as the Golden Globe Cecil B DeMille Award in 2020.

His films have grossed more than $9.9 billion worldwide, making him one of the most successful actors of all time.