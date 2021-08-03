Did Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet ever date? A timeline of the inseparable pair's relationship

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio first met on the set of 'Titanic' in 1997 as Rose and Jack, but their incredible chemistry made people question whether they had a romantic spark off screen too.

As two of Hollywood's biggest actors, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have never strayed far from the spotlight.

Their 24-year-long relationship has always been met with intrigue and speculation from fans and the media, who all ask the same question: did the pair ever date?

Here's everything we know about Leonardo and Kate's history...

1997: Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio meet

It was on the set of James Cameron's legendary romantic drama Titanic that Leonardo and Kate first met.

Leonardo was just 22 years old at the time, and Kate a year younger at 21, when they were cast in the lead roles for a film which would throw them into global stardom.

The pair instantly formed a connection as they messed around on the film set. Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine in 1998, Kate revealed how the actors were like "goofy kids".

“Y’know, working with Leonardo DiCaprio — he’s a bit gorgeous, and I was worried that I was going to be bowled over by him, or that he was going to find me all stuffy and Shakespearean and English," Kate explained.

"But the second we met, we just completely clicked."

The actress added: "We'd do the most ridiculous things to each other. He'd be tickling me, groping me, winding me up. And I'd be doing the same thing back, sort of grabbing his bum."

But despite the natural connection between the two, it never strayed into romantic territory. In fact, Winslet admitted she and her co-star would laugh when reading the speculation of gossip columns.

"Just the notion of that was insane it would have been absolutely like incest," the actress said. "I have the relationship with Leo that all the women in the world would envy."

The chemistry off screen may have been purely platonic, but during filming Winslet couldn't deny her character Rose and DiCaprio's Jack shared a spark during that famous steamy car scene: "it so wasn't us. And yet we were so locked into what all that had to be about.

"The Rose in me was really sort of loving the Jack in him, actually. And even though I didn’t feel that way about Leo, it was quite nice to sort of feel that way in the scene."

2008: Starring in Revolutionary Road together

Just over a decade after the box office hit Titanic, Leonardo and Kate worked alongside each for another project.

Sam Mendes' romantic drama saw the pair as the two leading roles once again, with DiCaprio portraying the character Frank, and Winslet his on-screen wife April.

While playing the married couple, they naturally had to act out some steamier scenes – an experience Winslet described as "awkward". This was, however, largely down the fact that the film's director was also her real-life husband at the time too.

"I just kept saying, 'This is too weird'," Marie Claire reported the actress saying. "Leo told me to get over it, but I said, 'You're my best friend and he's my husband. This is definitely a bit weird'."

Kate Winslet and Sam Mendes split around 2011, three years after Revolutionary Road was filmed.

2009: Kate wins a Golden Globe and tells Leonardo she loves him during acceptance speech

When Kate won two Golden Globe awards in 2009 for her roles in Revolutionary Road and The Reader, the actress was clearly overwhelmed.

Stood before an audience of Hollywood's biggest stars, Winslet was flustered as she tried to do an acceptance speech "off the cuff".

During the speech, the camera cuts to Leonardo, who was completely enraptured watching his co-star and friend speak.

As DiCaprio blew her kisses, Winslet told him from the stage: "I am so happy I can stand here and tell you how much I love you. And how much I've loved you for thirteen years."

2012: Leonardo walks Kate down the aisle as she marries Ned Rocknroll

15 years after the pair first met, Kate asked her Titanic co-star if he would walk her down the aisle when she married Ned Rocknroll in 2012.

According to Us Weekly, a New York-based celebrity and entertainment publication, it was DiCaprio who gave Winslet away on the special day.

A representative of Winslet's broke the matrimonial news to the media, revealing the actress had married Ned Rocknroll in a "private ceremony", with only handful of people in attendance, including her two children, family and "very few friends".

2016: Leonardo DiCaprio finally wins an Oscar, and Kate watches on proudly from the audience

Six unsuccessful Oscar nominations later, and Leonardo DiCaprio finally bagged the coveted Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as Hugh Glass in 2016's The Revenant.

Watch Kate's wholesome reaction as her best friend walked on stage to collect his accolade, and gives his acceptance speech.

So, there you have it.

Despite never sharing a romantic relationship, Leonardo and Kate have clearly grown a strong friendship over the past few decades, and one we're sure will likely last many more...