Kate Winslet facts: Actor's age, husband, children, films and more revealed

Kate Winslet has been critically acclaimed throughout her acting career. Picture: Alamy

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

A true English rose, Kate Winslet is one of the most successful female actors of our time.

Kate Winslet is an English actress who is renowned for playing headstrong, and often complicated characters.

She came to prominence with roles in period dramas such as Sense and Sensibility earlier on in her career, before becoming a Hollywood superstar playing Rose in Titanic.

Other films that Kate Winslet has been praised for are Revolutionary Road (in which she reunited with Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio), Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Little Children, Finding Neverland, Steve Jobs, The Holiday, and The Reader for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress.

In recent years she has taken on roles in television series such as Mildred Pierce, Mare Of Easttown, and I Am Ruth which she co-wrote.

Winslet has been nominated for an Academy Award a total of eight times, has won three BAFTA Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, and even a Grammy Award.

After Titanic became the highest-grossing film of all time in 1997, Kate Winslet chose to continue taking roles in independent films which has in turn made her one of the most critically successful actors of the past thirty years.

How old is Kate Winslet and where was she born?

Kate Winslet has won multiple awards. Picture: Alamy

Kate Winslet in Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures, her breakthrough performance. Picture: Alamy

Kate Elizabeth Winslet was born on 5th October 1975, in Reading, England. In 2022 she turned 47 years old.

Of Irish and Swedish descent, her mother Sally Anne worked as a nanny and waitress, and her father Roger John was a struggling actor who took on various labouring jobs to support the family.

Kate has two sisters, Anna and Beth, and a younger brother called Joss.

How did Kate Winslet get started in acting?

Coming from a family of actors, Kate Winslet pursued acting from an early age. Despite being bullied for her weight in school (children called her "blubber") she was determined to act and often appeared in school plays.

Only weeks after she finished her GCSEs, Kate scored a role in BBC drama Dark Season which was her screen debut and appeared on various low-key programmes in the years after.

She was one of 175 girls to audition for Peter Jackson's 1994 psychological drama Heavenly Creatures, and was cast because of her natural intensity.

After seeing her lauded performance, Emma Thompson cast her as recklessly romantic teenager Marianne Dashwood in her version of Sense and Sensibility in 1995, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award.

What are Kate Winslet’s biggest films?

Titanic became the highest-grossing film of all time when it was released. Picture: Alamy

- Titanic

- Sense and Sensibility

- The Reader

- Revolutionary Road

- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

- The Holiday

- Little Children

- Finding Neverland

- Quills

- Steve Jobs

Is Kate Winslet married?

Kate Winslet and her husband Edward Abel Smith (who was legally known as 'Ned Rocknroll' from 2008-2019). Picture: Alamy

Kate Winslet is currently married to Edward Abel Smith (who previously went by the name Ned Rocknroll) - the nephew of Virgin Group founder Richard Branson - who have been married since 2012. They share a son called Bear who was born the following year.

She has been married twice previously. Kate was first married to film director Jim Threapleton from 1998-2001 and had a daughter, Mia.

Not long after her first divorce, Kate met James Bond director Sam Mendes who were married from 2003-2010. They share a son called Joe.

Was Kate Winslet ever in a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio?

Despite Vanity Fair labelling them "Hollywood's most iconic screen couple" since Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman because of their on-screen chemistry, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio have never dated.

The pair are long-time friends however, and have spoken about their close bond throughout their 25 years of knowing one another.

In 2008, just over a decade after they first worked together on the Titanic, they starred alongside each other in Revolutionary Road, turned their on-screen relationship on its head by playing a married couple disillusioned with the small life.

When accepting her Best Actress award at the 2009 Golden Globes, Kate said: "Leo, I'm so happy I can stand here and tell you how much I love you, and how much I've loved you for 13 years. I love you with all my heart, I really do."

What is Kate Winslet’s net worth?

Kate Winslet alongside Jim Carrey in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Picture: Alamy

Kate Winslet has an estimated net worth of $65 million.

Is there anything else we should know about Kate Winslet?

Kate Winslet is extremely vocal about the dangers of social media, and co-wrote I Am Ruth about the stresses social media puts young adults and their families under.

She is co-founder of the charity Golden Hat Foundation which aims to create autism awareness.

Kate missed the film premiere of Titanic to attend the funeral of her former lover and mentor Stephen Tredre who died of bone cancer that year, In 2008, she revealed she’s never got over his death.

Turning expectations of Kate on their head, she poked fun at herself in Ricky Gervais' fame satire Extras in 2005 which further endeared her to the British public.