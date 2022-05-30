Remembering George Michael and Ricky Gervais's filthy innuendo-filled comedy sketch

30 May 2022, 13:54

As the pre-recorded video rolled, Ricky could be seen lying in bed holding his comedy award, surrounded by Baftas and Emmys and telling the audience that he was too important to be there in person.
As the pre-recorded video rolled, Ricky could be seen lying in bed holding his comedy award, surrounded by Baftas and Emmys and telling the audience that he was too important to be there in person. Picture: ITV

By Giorgina Hamilton

Ricky Gervais really knows how to cause a stir and in 2008 he took it one step further in a hilarious sketch with George Michael.

After a few run-ins with the law and unsavoury things written about him in the news, you'd think George Michael would have shied away from drawing attention to his public controversies.

However, the pop star had a famously humble sense of humour and he proved this to the world when he allowed Ricky Gervais to send him up during a hilarious comedy sketch at the 2008 British Comedy Awards.

The British stand-up had been awarded the Best Television Comedy Actor Award for his role on the Christmas special of his series Extras and made of point of not being there in person to claim the award.

had a famously humble sense of humour and he proved this to the world when he allowed Ricky Gervais to send him up during a hilarious comedy sketch during the 2008 British Comedy Awards.
George Michael had a famously humble sense of humour and he proved this to the world when he allowed Ricky Gervais to send him up during a hilarious comedy sketch at the 2008 British Comedy Awards. Picture: ITV
Rickey Gervais proceeds to send up Gordon Ramsay and George Michael - both of whom guest starred on his Extras Christmas Special - before the camera pans to George Michael sitting up in bed beside him, casually reading the Daily Star.
Rickey Gervais proceeds to send up Gordon Ramsay and George Michael - both of whom guest starred on his Extras Christmas Special - before the camera pans to George Michael sitting up in bed beside him, casually reading the Daily Star. Picture: ITV

As the pre-recorded video rolled, Ricky could be seen lying in bed holding his comedy award, surrounded by Baftas and Emmys and telling the audience that he was too important to be there in person.

He then proceeds to send up Gordon Ramsay and George Michael - both of whom guest-starred on his Extras Christmas Special - before the camera pans to George Michael sitting up in bed beside him, casually reading the Daily Star.

The two then joke about George not wearing pyjama bottoms, before going under the covers and pulling out an Extras DVD as the pair grin at the camera like naughty schoolboys.

Ricky jokes about George not wearing pyjama bottoms, before going under the covers and pulling out an Extras DVD as the pair grin at the camera like naughty schoolboys.
Ricky jokes about George not wearing pyjama bottoms, before going under the covers and pulling out an Extras DVD as the pair grin at the camera like naughty schoolboys. Picture: ITV

The sketch was filmed the same year that George finished his backbreaking 25 Live Tour.

The 106 tour shows were performed in 41 countries and attended by a whopping 1.3 million fans across the world, finishing at the end of August 2008 with two nights at London's Earl's Court and a night in Copenhagen.

George's cameo would not be his last comedy sketch. After his turn with Ricky Gervais, the singer went on to star alongside James Corden in a clip for Comic Relief in 2011, which saw the two sing in a car together.

Watch George Michael star in James Corden's Comic Relief sketch below:

Ricky Gervais and George Michael were good friends. The pair are pictured here at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in 2004.
Ricky Gervais and George Michael were good friends. The pair are pictured here at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in 2004. Picture: Getty

Corden has since said he "owes" George Michael for the sketch and the success of what would later become the 'Carpool Karaoke' segment on his hit US chat show, the 'Late Late Show'.

The 43-year-old comedian admitted that it was difficult to get stars to agree to take part but when he showed his first guest, Mariah Carey the sketch he had done with George, she agreed on the basis that "if it's good enough for George, then it's good enough for me," he said in 2017.

"It was the first time I'd ever sung in a car with anybody, and it's become quite a big part of my life now, and he really inspired it," the TV host continued."We owe him so much at this show, George we miss you so much, we really will."

More from George Michael

See more More from George Michael

George Michael's best songs

George Michael's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

George Michael in 2007

George Michael facts: Singer's age, songs, family, partner and death explained
George Michael's ex-manager recalls how the Careless Whisper singer and The Queen met at a polo match in 1985.

When the Queen asked to meet George Michael: Royal was Wham! fan and 'knew all their hits'
George Michael joins his backing singers to perform 'This Little Light if Mine' backstage on his 25 Live Tour

George Michael sings jaw-dropping version of ‘This Little Light of Mine’ in rare backstage video
George Michael was so proud when he found out that Mariah Carey had covered 'One More Try'.

Watch Mariah Carey pay tribute to George Michael with beautiful version of 'One More Try'
George Michael tops Smooth's All Time Top 500 for 2022

George Michael tops Smooth's All Time Top 500 for the fifth time - see the full chart

Music

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley's 15 greatest songs ever, ranked

Elvis Presley

Johnny stepped on stage at the iconic Royal Albert Hall to play a set of seven songs, just twenty-four hours after he had first played with Beck in Sheffield the night before

Johnny Depp shocks London fans with surprise live performance of John Lennon cover

TV & Film

Kate Bush's 'Running Up that Hill'

The Story of... 'Running Up that Hill' by Kate Bush after Stranger Things resurgence

The Story of...

ABBA's return to the stage brought fans to tears.

ABBA Voyage: Reviews and reactions as ABBA bid a euphoric farewell on stage

ABBA

ABBA Voyage begins in 2022

ABBA Voyage concert begins in London: Tickets, dates, setlist and more facts revealed

ABBA

ABBA reunite in 2022

All four ABBA members publicly reunite for first time in 40 years at Voyage launch

ABBA