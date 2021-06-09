"That is not George Michael!": When security refused to let the singer into his own concert

Filmed in 2007, the security guard can be seen shouting through the window of the pop star's car as George and his entourage try to enter his own concert at Wembley Stadium in 2007. Picture: Whizz Kid Entertainment

By Giorgina Hamilton

Footage shows George Michael being turned away by a security guard determined the singer is an imposter as Michael tries to get into his own concert at Wembley Stadium in 2007.

George Michael may have been the one of the most recognisable pop stars in the world, but it seems a high vis-clad security guard would beg to differ.

Filmed in 2007, the security guard can be seen shouting through the window of the pop star's car as George and his entourage try to enter his own concert at Wembley Stadium in 2007.

See more: 8 times George Michael stunned strangers with private acts of charity

"Sorry, i'd know him a mile away and that is not George Michael!" he says.

George Michael may have been the one of the most recognisable pop stars in the world, but it seems a high vis-clad security guard would beg to differ. Picture: Whizz Kid Entertainment

The security guard comes back to the window and leans in pointing at Michael, saying: "Before you go I want to see some ID!". Picture: Whizz Kid Entertainment

"Sorry, i'd know him a mile away and that is not George Michael!" he says as the camera pans to a very real George Michael laughing in the back of the car. Picture: Whizz Kid Entertainment

In a moment of comedic genius the camera then pans to the very real George Michael in the back of the car, who laughs and says: "That's fantastic. Isn't that fantastic!"

See more: The incredible night George Michael went undercover to watch his own impersonator

But the security guard isn't finished.

Coming back to the window, he leans in pointing at the star and says: "Before you go I want to see some ID!"

At that moment a member of George Michael's entourage has had enough and step in to pull the overzealous security guard away from the car window.

A member of George Michael's entourage has had enough and they step in to pull the overzealous security guard away from the car window. Picture: Whizz Kid Entertainment

The video then cuts to the car moving while a highly amused George Michael says: "This is brilliant," before doing a perfect impersonation of the security guard: "I'd know him a mile off and that is not George Michael!". Picture: Whizz Kid Entertainment

"Go away," the man says to him firmly, ensuring the intruder backs away from the car, but not before the security guard managed to shout at George "But you're not coming in!"

The video then cuts to the car moving while a highly amused George Michael says: "This is brilliant," before doing a perfect impersonation of the security guard: "I'd know him a mile off and that is not George Michael!"

The singer then continues: "That is the best one i've heard since I was in Birmingham outside a club and this bloke goes to me: "I don't care if you're f****ing Frank Sinatra, you're not coming in!"

George Michael performs on stage on the final date of his two concerts at the new Wembley Stadium, on June 10th, 2007 in London. Picture: Getty

The footage was from the 2007 documentary George Michael: Road to Wembley filmed to celebrate the re-opening of the refurbished stadium and were part of 25 Live Tour, his first lives concerts for 15 years.

George Michael was the first artist to perform at the new Wembley Stadium, an honour he had pitched to win, and the tour went on to become the most commercially successful tour of 2006–2007 in Europe, grossing over $200 million and attended by over 1.3 million fans.

We bet that security guard is kicking himself now...