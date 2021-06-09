"That is not George Michael!": When security refused to let the singer into his own concert

9 June 2021, 15:40 | Updated: 9 June 2021, 15:49

Filmed in 2007, the security guard can be seen shouting through the window of the pop star's car as George and his entourage try to enter his own concert at Wembley Stadium in 2007.
Filmed in 2007, the security guard can be seen shouting through the window of the pop star's car as George and his entourage try to enter his own concert at Wembley Stadium in 2007. Picture: Whizz Kid Entertainment

By Giorgina Hamilton

Footage shows George Michael being turned away by a security guard determined the singer is an imposter as Michael tries to get into his own concert at Wembley Stadium in 2007.

George Michael may have been the one of the most recognisable pop stars in the world, but it seems a high vis-clad security guard would beg to differ.

Filmed in 2007, the security guard can be seen shouting through the window of the pop star's car as George and his entourage try to enter his own concert at Wembley Stadium in 2007.

See more: 8 times George Michael stunned strangers with private acts of charity

"Sorry, i'd know him a mile away and that is not George Michael!" he says.

George Michael may have been the one of the most recognisable pop stars in the world, but it seems a high vis-clad security guard would beg to differ.
George Michael may have been the one of the most recognisable pop stars in the world, but it seems a high vis-clad security guard would beg to differ. Picture: Whizz Kid Entertainment
The security guard comes back to the window and leans in pointing at Michael, saying: "Before you go I want to see some ID!"
The security guard comes back to the window and leans in pointing at Michael, saying: "Before you go I want to see some ID!". Picture: Whizz Kid Entertainment
"Sorry, i&squot;d know him a mile away and that is not George Michael!" he says as the camera pans to a very real George Michael laughing in the back of the car.
"Sorry, i'd know him a mile away and that is not George Michael!" he says as the camera pans to a very real George Michael laughing in the back of the car. Picture: Whizz Kid Entertainment

In a moment of comedic genius the camera then pans to the very real George Michael in the back of the car, who laughs and says: "That's fantastic. Isn't that fantastic!"

See more: The incredible night George Michael went undercover to watch his own impersonator

But the security guard isn't finished.

Coming back to the window, he leans in pointing at the star and says: "Before you go I want to see some ID!"

See more: When George Michael was exposed on This Morning as secret £50,000 donor who sent needy kids to Lapland

At that moment a member of George Michael's entourage has had enough and step in to pull the overzealous security guard away from the car window.

A member of George Michael's entourage has had enough and they step in to pull the overzealous security guard away from the car window.
A member of George Michael's entourage has had enough and they step in to pull the overzealous security guard away from the car window. Picture: Whizz Kid Entertainment
The video then cuts to the car moving, while a highly amused George Michael says: "This is brilliant," before doing a perfect impersonation of the security guard: "I&squot;d know him a mile off and that is not George Michael!"
The video then cuts to the car moving while a highly amused George Michael says: "This is brilliant," before doing a perfect impersonation of the security guard: "I'd know him a mile off and that is not George Michael!". Picture: Whizz Kid Entertainment

"Go away," the man says to him firmly, ensuring the intruder backs away from the car, but not before the security guard managed to shout at George "But you're not coming in!"

See more: Remembering the night George Michael gave free concert for NHS nurses: "Undervalued heroes"

The video then cuts to the car moving while a highly amused George Michael says: "This is brilliant," before doing a perfect impersonation of the security guard: "I'd know him a mile off and that is not George Michael!"

See more: Moment George Michael first locks eyes with ‘future soulmate’ in audience while singing Careless Whisper

The singer then continues: "That is the best one i've heard since I was in Birmingham outside a club and this bloke goes to me: "I don't care if you're f****ing Frank Sinatra, you're not coming in!"

George Michael performs on stage on the final date of his two concerts at the new Wembley Stadium, on June 10th, 2007 in London
George Michael performs on stage on the final date of his two concerts at the new Wembley Stadium, on June 10th, 2007 in London. Picture: Getty

The footage was from the 2007 documentary George Michael: Road to Wembley filmed to celebrate the re-opening of the refurbished stadium and were part of 25 Live Tour, his first lives concerts for 15 years.

See more: Remembering George Michael's last ever performance, where his final words were heartbreakingly poignant

George Michael was the first artist to perform at the new Wembley Stadium, an honour he had pitched to win, and the tour went on to become the most commercially successful tour of 2006–2007 in Europe, grossing over $200 million and attended by over 1.3 million fans.

We bet that security guard is kicking himself now...

More from George Michael

See more More from George Michael

George Michael in 2007

George Michael facts: Singer's age, songs, family, partner and death explained
George Michael's ex-manager recalls how the Careless Whisper singer and The Queen met at a polo match in 1985.

When the Queen asked to meet George Michael: Royal was Wham! fan and 'knew all their hits'
George Michael has a back catalogue of exceptional cover songs.

7 times George Michael blew us away with phenomenal cover songs
George Michael and Kenny Goss

George Michael's ex-boyfriend Kenny Goss wins share of star's will after court battle
Martin Kemp says George Michael landed him his famous role of soap opera EastEnders. Pictured on set in 1998.

Martin Kemp reveals how George Michael got him his EastEnders role and even picked his soap wardrobe
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Lindsey Buckingham with wife Kristen in 2008

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham splits from wife Kristen Messner after 21 years

Fleetwood Mac

Freddie Mercury and Mary Austin's love story is one that has gone down in history and a video of the pair in private gives more insight into their unique relationship.

In Pictures: Freddie Mercury’s beautiful relationship with Mary Austin

Freddie Mercury

Tony Hadley announces solo 2022 UK tour to celebrate 40th anniversary

Tony Hadley announces solo 2022 UK tour to celebrate 40th anniversary

Music

'Aline' features a lookalike lead actress (left) but no mention of Celine Dion's name.

Celine Dion fans baffled as unofficial biopic 'Aline' doesn't even mention singer's name

Celine Dion

Howard Donald on The Masked Dancer

Howard Donald's amazing dance moves revisited after Take That star revealed as Zip on The Masked Dancer

Take That

Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Courteney Cox sing Phoebe's version of 'Tiny Dancer' for Lisa Kudrow

Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Courteney Cox sing Phoebe's version of 'Tiny Dancer' for Lisa Kudrow

Ed Sheeran