When Jon Bon Jovi went undercover to surprise fans at a karaoke bar, and they lost their minds

Jon Bon Jovi went undercover as a bartender in a karaoke bar and surprise fans who were singing his greatest hits. Picture: Omaze

Jon Bon Jovi went undercover at a karaoke bar and surprised groups of his fans as they sang his greatest hits including 'Livin' On A Prayer' and 'It's My Life' back in 2016.

Jon Bon Jovi is the brains behind some of the world's greatest karaoke songs.

The New Jersey native's greatest hits include 'I'll Be There For You', 'You Give Love A Bad Name', 'Livin' On A Prayer', 'It's My Life' – basically all the best songs you'd ever want to yell into a microphone is a basement bar.

So it was truly apt that back in 2016 the 58-year-old rocker would go undercover as a bartender in a karaoke bar and surprise fans who were singing his greatest hits.

Jon Bon Jovi spent hours in make-up to truly disguise himself for the karaoke prank. Picture: Omaze

Dressing up as an old school rocker with long hair, full beard and a leather waistcoat, Jon went undercover as a barman in the karaoke bar who would increasingly get on his punters nerves. Picture: Omaze

Jon Bon Jovi took off his hat, glasses and moustache to reveal his true identity and the fans started screaming. Picture: Omaze

In aid of the Jon Bon Jovi foundation, the star teamed up with fundraising company Omaze to pull off the elaborate prank on the group of unsuspecting singers.

Dressing up as an old school rocker with long hair, full beard and a leather waistcoat, Jon went undercover as a barman in the karaoke bar who would increasingly get on his punters nerves.

The singer would approach groups of karaoke singers as they sang his songs, taking the microphone to join in or admonish them for singing the lyrics incorrectly.

The fans were understandably bewildered by the intrusions, and unfailingly polite – bless them – until Jon took off his hat, glasses and moustache to reveal his true identity and they all, as one, started screaming.

The brilliant footage comes after Jon Bon Jovi gave an amazing sunrise performance of the Beatles 'Here Comes The Sun' to celebrate Joe Biden's inauguration.

Jon Bon Jovi's greatest hits include karaoke classics 'I'll Be There For You', 'You Give Love A Bad Name', 'Livin' On A Prayer' and 'It's My Life' (pictured in 2018). Picture: Getty

The 'Livin' On A Prayer' star was taking part in the TV special Celebrating America on January 20 when he sang the 1969 hit on a Miami dock as the sun came up.

Performing at the end of a pier with a backdrop of rolling grey clouds, the performance was a stand out on a night which also saw John Legend give an outstanding rendition of Nina Simone's 'Feeling Good' at the Lincoln Memorial.

Earlier in the day Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and country star Garth Brooks performed at Biden and Harris's swearing-in ceremony at Capitol Hill and later the New Radicals reunited for a one-off performance of their smash hit 'You Get What You Give'.