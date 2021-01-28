When Jon Bon Jovi went undercover to surprise fans at a karaoke bar, and they lost their minds

28 January 2021, 12:46

Jon Bon Jovi went undercover as a bartender in a karaoke bar and surprise fans who were singing his greatest hits.
Jon Bon Jovi went undercover as a bartender in a karaoke bar and surprise fans who were singing his greatest hits. Picture: Omaze

Jon Bon Jovi went undercover at a karaoke bar and surprised groups of his fans as they sang his greatest hits including 'Livin' On A Prayer' and 'It's My Life' back in 2016.

Jon Bon Jovi is the brains behind some of the world's greatest karaoke songs.

The New Jersey native's greatest hits include 'I'll Be There For You', 'You Give Love A Bad Name', 'Livin' On A Prayer', 'It's My Life' – basically all the best songs you'd ever want to yell into a microphone is a basement bar.

See more: Jon Bon Jovi facts: Age, wife, children, songs and net worth revealed

So it was truly apt that back in 2016 the 58-year-old rocker would go undercover as a bartender in a karaoke bar and surprise fans who were singing his greatest hits.

Jon Bon Jovi spent hours in make-up to truly disguise himself for the karaoke prank.
Jon Bon Jovi spent hours in make-up to truly disguise himself for the karaoke prank. Picture: Omaze
Dressing up as an old school rocker with long hair, full beard and a leather waistcoat, Jon went undercover as a barman in the karaoke bar who would increasingly get on his punters nerves.
Dressing up as an old school rocker with long hair, full beard and a leather waistcoat, Jon went undercover as a barman in the karaoke bar who would increasingly get on his punters nerves. Picture: Omaze
Jon Bon Jovi took off his hat, glasses and moustache to reveal his true identity and the fans started screaming.
Jon Bon Jovi took off his hat, glasses and moustache to reveal his true identity and the fans started screaming. Picture: Omaze

In aid of the Jon Bon Jovi foundation, the star teamed up with fundraising company Omaze to pull off the elaborate prank on the group of unsuspecting singers.

See more: Prince Harry has recorded an actual charity single with Jon Bon Jovi - watch a clip

Dressing up as an old school rocker with long hair, full beard and a leather waistcoat, Jon went undercover as a barman in the karaoke bar who would increasingly get on his punters nerves.

The singer would approach groups of karaoke singers as they sang his songs, taking the microphone to join in or admonish them for singing the lyrics incorrectly.

The fans were understandably bewildered by the intrusions, and unfailingly polite – bless them – until Jon took off his hat, glasses and moustache to reveal his true identity and they all, as one, started screaming.

See more: Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea's 40-year romance, and their secret to long-lasting love

The brilliant footage comes after Jon Bon Jovi gave an amazing sunrise performance of the Beatles 'Here Comes The Sun' to celebrate Joe Biden's inauguration.

Jon Bon Jovi's greatest hits include karaoke classics 'I'll Be There For You', 'You Give Love A Bad Name', 'Livin' On A Prayer' and 'It's My Life' (pictured in 2018)
Jon Bon Jovi's greatest hits include karaoke classics 'I'll Be There For You', 'You Give Love A Bad Name', 'Livin' On A Prayer' and 'It's My Life' (pictured in 2018). Picture: Getty

The 'Livin' On A Prayer' star was taking part in the TV special Celebrating America on January 20 when he sang the 1969 hit on a Miami dock as the sun came up.

Performing at the end of a pier with a backdrop of rolling grey clouds, the performance was a stand out on a night which also saw John Legend give an outstanding rendition of Nina Simone's 'Feeling Good' at the Lincoln Memorial.

See more: Jon Bon Jovi's inauguration performance of Beatles' 'Here Comes The Sun' at actual sunrise gives us chills

Earlier in the day Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and country star Garth Brooks performed at Biden and Harris's swearing-in ceremony at Capitol Hill and later the New Radicals reunited for a one-off performance of their smash hit 'You Get What You Give'.

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

12-year-old Diana Donatella sang Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You' on the German version of the hit TV show.

Voice Kids: 12-year-old mini-Whitney Houston gives astonishing performance of 'I Will Always Love You'

The Voice

Sir Tom Jones appeared as Carlton Banks' guardian angel on the smash hit TV series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

When Tom Jones sang 'It's Not Unusual' with Carlton on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and it was incredible

Tom Jones

Posting on his social media channels, Gary unveiled his fantastic live duet with Leona on Take That's classic hit 'Could It Be Magic'.

Gary Barlow and Leona Lewis release incredible cover of Take That's 'Could It Be Magic'

Take That

As the Bee Gees begin to play the classic track 'Grease', the lighting crew shone a spotlight on Olivia Newton-John in the audience.

When Barry Gibb led the Bee Gees in singing ‘Grease’ to a moved Olivia Newton-John in the crowd

Bee Gees

How well do you know the lyrics to Prince's 'Purple Rain'?

QUIZ: How well do you know the lyrics to Prince's 'Purple Rain'?

Quizzes

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?