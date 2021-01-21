John Legend's haunting version of Nina Simone's 'Feeling Good' at the inauguration was sensational

John Legend sang a mesmerising version of Nina Simone's 'Feeling Good' to an empty and echoing Lincoln Memorial in a moment that was broadcast across the US for the TV Special 'Celebrating America'.

John Legend gave a mesmerising performance of Nina Simone's famous song 'Feeling Good' on Wednesday evening (January 20).

The star sang a stripped back version of the 1965 hit in front of the Lincoln Memorial and began singing the song with no accompanying music, as his voice echoed out across the empty grounds.

Wrapped up warm against the Washington D.C. chill, John Legend then made his way to sit at the piano and continued to sing while accompanied by an orchestra.

The performance saw the star celebrate the swearing-in of America's 46th president, Joe Biden, twelve years after Legend sang James Taylor’s 'Shower the People' at Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration.

The beautiful moment was filmed for Celebrating America, the inauguration evening concert shown simultaneously across several primetime TV channels which made one commentator on Twitter say: "I wish Nina Simone was alive for this moment..."

John Legend was joined by a host of stars for the TV show, including Justin Timberlake, Tom Hanks and Katy Perry.

Bruce 'The Boss' Springsteen opened the show singing 'Land Of Hope And Dreams' while playing his acoustic guitar on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, and Jon Bon Jovi stunned with a beautiful rendition of The Beatles' 'Here Comes The Sun' filmed at sunrise on a dock in Miami.

Earlier in the day, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga (below) and country star Garth Brooks performed at Biden and Harris's swearing-in ceremony at Capitol Hill and later the New Radicals reunited for a one-off performance of their smash hit 'You Get What You Give'.