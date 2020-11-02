Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood's cover of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' is stunning

2 November 2020, 17:04

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. Picture: YouTube/Inside Studio G

By Tom Eames

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have released a studio version of their 'Shallow' cover, and it's as excellent as you'd imagine.

Married country stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood first performed 'Shallow' during a Facebook live stream back in March, and it went down a storm.

The reaction to the impromptu duet was so popular, that they have decided to record a proper version to be included on Garth's next album Fun, to be released on November 20.

Read more: The Story of... 'Shallow'

The studio version can be heard as an exclusive on Amazon Music.

'Shallow' was originally performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the 2018 film version of A Star is Born, winning an Oscar the following year.

Garth and Trisha performed their version as a last second request during an instalment of Inside Studio G on Facebook Live. Watch that performance below:

"From the moment Ms Yearwood and I first performed ‘Shallow’ we have just had so much fun with performing it, and so have the fans, that it just felt right to share this with country radio,” Garth said.

“Getting to sing this duet with the queen is really special and it’s nice way to work up to the release of my album Fun coming out next month.”

Garth and Trisha have been together for nearly 20 years. After Garth's divorce and Trisha's second divorce, the two began dating in 2002, and became engaged in 2005 when he proposed to her onstage in front of around 7,000 people. The pair married on December 13, 2005.

