Jon Bon Jovi's inauguration performance of Beatles' 'Here Comes The Sun' at actual sunrise gives us chills

21 January 2021, 15:18 | Updated: 21 January 2021, 17:41

The singing star was taking part in the TV special Celebrating America yesterday (January 20) when he sang 'Here Comes The Sun' on a Miami dock at sunrise.
The singing star was taking part in the TV special Celebrating America yesterday (January 20) when he sang 'Here Comes The Sun' on a Miami dock at sunrise. Picture: NBC

Jon Bon Jovi sang a stunning version of The Beatles' 'Here Comes The Sun' at sunrise on a dock in Miami, Florida to celebrate Joe Biden's January 20 inauguration.

Jon Bon Jovi singing a Beatles classic in one of the best locations we've seen in ages is exactly what we needed this week.

The star was taking part in the TV special Celebrating America yesterday (January 20) when he sang the 1969 hit 'Here Comes The Sun' on a Miami dock at sunrise.

The smash hit Beatles classic reflected the hopeful mood of many Americans after the historic swearing-in of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Jon Bon Jovi started his performance of 'Here Comes The Sun' in the dark before the sun started to rise
Jon Bon Jovi started his performance of 'Here Comes The Sun' in the dark before the sun started to rise. Picture: NBC
The sun rose at Jon Bon Jovi and his band sang the Beatles classic on a dock in Miami, Florida
The sun rose at Jon Bon Jovi and his band sang the Beatles classic on a dock in Miami, Florida. Picture: NBC
The smash hit Beatles classic reflected the hopeful mood of many Americans after the historic swearing-in of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
The smash hit Beatles classic reflected the hopeful mood of many Americans after the historic swearing-in of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Picture: NBC

The lyrics of the The Beatles hit includes "Little darling, it's been a long cold lonely winter/ Little darling, it seems like years since it's been here/ Here comes the sun/ Here comes the sun/ And I say it's all right," hinting at a brighter future after difficult years and the threat of a global pandemic.

Bon Jovi had previously spoken of the honour he felt to be performing on the night, earlier tweeting: "I am very honoured to be part of the Presidential Inauguration tomorrow alongside so many incredible people."

Performing at the end of a pier in Miami with a backdrop of rolling grey clouds, the performance was a stand out on a night where the great and the good of contemporary American music were out in force.

Bon Jovi joined Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry (above) and more musical artists for the special concert hosted by Tom Hanks, which was shown simultaneously across several primetime TV channels.

Bruce 'The Boss' Springsteen opened the show singing 'Land Of Hope And Dreams' while playing his acoustic guitar on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, The Foo Fighters dedicated their hit song 'Times Like These' to teachers and John Legend gave a stunning performance of Nina Simone's 'Feeling Good'.

Earlier in the day Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and country star Garth Brooks performed at Biden and Harris's swearing-in ceremony at Capitol Hill and later the New Radicals reunited for a one-off performance of their smash hit 'You Get What You Give'.

