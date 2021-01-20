Garth Brooks facts: Country singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

Garth Brooks is one of the most successful recording artists of all time, with sales of 170 million records worldwide.

He is the only artist in American chart history to have had nine diamond albums (The Beatles are second with six), and he arguably helped bring country music back into the mainstream in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

After dealing with various conflicts in his career and personal life, Brooks retired from recording and performing from 2001 to 2005. During this period, he still sold millions of albums through an exclusive deal with Walmart.

He returned in 2005, and began a residency at Las Vegas four years later. He has since had a massive comeback worldwide tour with wife Trisha Yearwood, and released his most recent album Fun in late 2020.

But where is Garth from and when did he get married? Here's all the facts you need about the country icon: