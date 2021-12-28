John Legend facts: Singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

John Legend
John Legend. Picture: Getty

We take a look at the singer's impressive career, his home life with his family, and where it all began...

  1. How old is John legend and where is he from?

    John Roger Stephens - known professionally as John Legend - was born December 28, 1978. He celebrated his 43rd birthday in 2021.

    One of four children, John was brought up in Springfield, Ohio where he performed in the church choir and was homeschooled by his mother.

    He was academically gifted and skipped two grades at school, ultimately being offered scholarships to Harvard University and Georgetown University. He eventually decided to attend The University of Pennsylvania.

    Watch John Legend perform live concert at home during coronavirus lockdown

    While at college, John got his big musical break when he was introduced to Lauryn Hill and played piano on her song 'Everything is Everything,' which lead to him releasing his own music and signing with Kanye West's label in 2001.

    Read more: John Legend condemns Kanye West over controversial slavery comments

    60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
    60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet. Picture: Getty

  2. Who is John Legend's wife?

    John Legend is famously married to supermodel Chrissy Teigen who he met when she starred in the music video for his song 'Stereo' in 2006.

    The Story of... 'All of Me' by John Legend

    The pair got engaged in 2011 and held a lavish wedding near Lake Como in Italy in September 2013.

    The song 'All Of Me' was written by John Legend for Chrissy and he supposedly palyed it at their wedding.

    2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Arrivals
    2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

  3. Does John Legend have children?

    John Legend and wife Chrissy have two children together, daughter Luna, born April 14, 2016 and son, Miles, born May 16, 2018.

    The couple regularly post photos and videos of their home life with their children and have become firm favourites on social media as an open and fun-loving family.

    View this post on Instagram

    We left Wyoming

    A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

  4. What is John Legend's net worth?

    John Legend's net worth is reportedly $45 million.

    The singer has released six studio albums, four live albums and 38 singles throughout his career.

    Watch John Legend's debut at-home music video for duet ‘Last Time I Say Sorry’

    John's most famous tune is 'All Of Me' which hit the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2014 and a live rendition of the song was nominated for a Grammy award for Best Pop Solo Performance.

    A Legendary Christmas with John & Chrissy - Season 2018
    A Legendary Christmas with John & Chrissy - Season 2018. Picture: Getty

