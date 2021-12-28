John Legend facts: Singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

How old is John legend and where is he from?

John Roger Stephens - known professionally as John Legend - was born December 28, 1978. He celebrated his 43rd birthday in 2021.

One of four children, John was brought up in Springfield, Ohio where he performed in the church choir and was homeschooled by his mother.

He was academically gifted and skipped two grades at school, ultimately being offered scholarships to Harvard University and Georgetown University. He eventually decided to attend The University of Pennsylvania.

While at college, John got his big musical break when he was introduced to Lauryn Hill and played piano on her song 'Everything is Everything,' which lead to him releasing his own music and signing with Kanye West's label in 2001.