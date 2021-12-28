John Legend facts: Singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

On Air Now
28 December 2021
We take a look at the singer's impressive career, his home life with his family, and where it all began...
John Roger Stephens - known professionally as John Legend - was born December 28, 1978. He celebrated his 43rd birthday in 2021.
One of four children, John was brought up in Springfield, Ohio where he performed in the church choir and was homeschooled by his mother.
He was academically gifted and skipped two grades at school, ultimately being offered scholarships to Harvard University and Georgetown University. He eventually decided to attend The University of Pennsylvania.
While at college, John got his big musical break when he was introduced to Lauryn Hill and played piano on her song 'Everything is Everything,' which lead to him releasing his own music and signing with Kanye West's label in 2001.
John Legend is famously married to supermodel Chrissy Teigen who he met when she starred in the music video for his song 'Stereo' in 2006.
The pair got engaged in 2011 and held a lavish wedding near Lake Como in Italy in September 2013.
The song 'All Of Me' was written by John Legend for Chrissy and he supposedly palyed it at their wedding.
John Legend and wife Chrissy have two children together, daughter Luna, born April 14, 2016 and son, Miles, born May 16, 2018.
The couple regularly post photos and videos of their home life with their children and have become firm favourites on social media as an open and fun-loving family.
John Legend's net worth is reportedly $45 million.
The singer has released six studio albums, four live albums and 38 singles throughout his career.
John's most famous tune is 'All Of Me' which hit the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2014 and a live rendition of the song was nominated for a Grammy award for Best Pop Solo Performance.