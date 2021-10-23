Taylor Swift is named the greatest country artist ever in Smooth Country Icons 2021

Taylor Swift named the greatest country artist ever. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

After thousands of votes, we have crowned the winner of Smooth Country Icons 2021!

Taylor Swift has been voted by Smooth Country listeners as the best country artist of all time in the second annual Smooth Country Icons countdown.

The 'Love Story' star beat fellow country legends Carrie Underwood into second place, and last year's winner Dolly Parton in third. Shania Twain completed a top four of female country icons.

Eamonn Kelly counted down the Smooth Country Icons chart on Smooth Country on Saturday (October 23), after an online vote asked listeners to vote for their favourite country artists of all time.

If you missed the countdown, you can listen again on Global Player for seven days after broadcast. Head here to stream online.

The full top 20: