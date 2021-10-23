Taylor Swift is named the greatest country artist ever in Smooth Country Icons 2021

23 October 2021, 16:00

Taylor Swift named the greatest country artist ever
Taylor Swift named the greatest country artist ever. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

After thousands of votes, we have crowned the winner of Smooth Country Icons 2021!

Taylor Swift has been voted by Smooth Country listeners as the best country artist of all time in the second annual Smooth Country Icons countdown.

The 'Love Story' star beat fellow country legends Carrie Underwood into second place, and last year's winner Dolly Parton in third. Shania Twain completed a top four of female country icons.

SEE THE FULL TOP 50 HERE

Eamonn Kelly counted down the Smooth Country Icons chart on Smooth Country on Saturday (October 23), after an online vote asked listeners to vote for their favourite country artists of all time.

If you missed the countdown, you can listen again on Global Player for seven days after broadcast. Head here to stream online.

The full top 20:

  1. Taylor Swift
  2. Carrie Underwood
  3. Dolly Parton
  4. Shania Twain
  5. Luke Combs
  6. Kenny Rogers
  7. Lady A
  8. Eagles
  9. Johnny Cash
  10. Alan Jackson
  11. Garth Brooks
  12. Tim McGraw
  13. Keith Urban
  14. The Chicks
  15. Chris Stapleton
  16. Glen Campbell
  17. Blake Shelton
  18. Luke Bryan
  19. Reba McEntire
  20. Kacey Musgraves

