Taylor Swift releases excellent brand new song 'You All Over Me' with Maren Morris

26 March 2021, 11:43

Taylor Swift releases brand new song 'You All Over Me' with Maren Morris
Taylor Swift releases brand new song 'You All Over Me' with Maren Morris. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Taylor Swift has surprised fans with an unheard version of her song 'You All Over Me' with country singer Maren Morris.

'You All Over Me' was a scrapped song from Taylor's original Fearless album, but has now been re-recorded for her upcoming re-release of the 2008 LP.

Recorded with Taylor's new vocals, Fearless (Taylor's Version) will consist of all of 19 tracks from Fearless Platinum Edition, her soundtrack single 'Today Was a Fairytale', and six extra songs that were scrapped at the time.

Read more: Watch Robbie Williams sing 'Angels' with Taylor Swift at Wembley

The reason behind the re-recording is due to Taylor's intention to re-record her first six studio albums following the sale of her master recordings to American businessman Scooter Braun.

Hear the new song with Maren Morris below:

Taylor Swift has also released the Elvira remix of her re-recorded version of ‘Love Story’, which was released last month.

Read more: Listen to Taylor Swift's folky cover of 'September' by Earth, Wind and Fire

Fearless (Taylor's Version) will be released on April 9.

