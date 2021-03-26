Taylor Swift releases excellent brand new song 'You All Over Me' with Maren Morris

By Tom Eames

Taylor Swift has surprised fans with an unheard version of her song 'You All Over Me' with country singer Maren Morris.

'You All Over Me' was a scrapped song from Taylor's original Fearless album, but has now been re-recorded for her upcoming re-release of the 2008 LP.

Recorded with Taylor's new vocals, Fearless (Taylor's Version) will consist of all of 19 tracks from Fearless Platinum Edition, her soundtrack single 'Today Was a Fairytale', and six extra songs that were scrapped at the time.

The reason behind the re-recording is due to Taylor's intention to re-record her first six studio albums following the sale of her master recordings to American businessman Scooter Braun.

Hear the new song with Maren Morris below:

Taylor Swift has also released the Elvira remix of her re-recorded version of ‘Love Story’, which was released last month.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) will be released on April 9.