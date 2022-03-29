Lady Gaga praised for super sweet moment helping hero Liza Minnelli at the Oscars

29 March 2022, 14:40

By Tom Eames

Now that the dust has (almost) settled after THAT incident at the 2022 Oscars, it was easy to forget some other moments from the night that we'd usually be talking about at length.

On a night that saw Will Smith shock the world by slapping Chris Rock on stage, and CODA being a surprise winner of the Best Picture prize, there was another moment that touched our hearts.

Lady Gaga has been praised for her kind nature towards Hollywood icon Liza Minnelli.

During the end of Sunday night’s ceremony, Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli appeared on stage together to present the Best Picture award.

Gaga began her speech by praising the Cabaret actor, and daughter of Judy Garland.

“The public, they love you,” she said to Minnelli. “I’m finally honoured to present the final award of the evening with the true showbusiness legend.

“She’s celebrating the 50th anniversary of Cabaret. Oscar-winning actress, Liza Minnelli.”

Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli
Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli. Picture: Getty
Liza and Gaga
Liza and Gaga. Picture: Getty

Minnelli famously won the award for Best Actress for her role in Cabaret in 1973.

During their time on stage, Gaga and Minnelli laughed and enjoyed each other's company, and also held hands.

At one point, after the 76-year-old was trying to read her lines on the autocue, Gaga leaned over to her and said: “I got you.”

Minnelli replied by saying: “I know.”

Watch the moment in the video above.

It was a moment of pure wholesomeness between two legendary performers from different generations who admire each other greatly.

