Bradley Cooper addresses the rumours that he dated Lady Gaga after A Star is Born

By Mayer Nissim

Bradly Cooper directed and co-starred with Lady Gaga in the 2018 remake of A Star is Born, and the chemistry between them was incredible.

Every generation has its own big-screen version of A Star is Born: there was the 1937 original with Janet Gaynor and Fredric March, the 1954 musical with Judy Garland and James Mason, and of course the 1976 remake with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

There was also 2013's Hindi-language Aashiqui 2, before we got 2018's A Star is Born, directed by Bradley Cooper and starring the man himself alongside pop icon Lady Gaga.

Cooper and Gaga's film racked up Golden Globe and Academy Awards nominations, while 'Shallow' from the film even won the Oscar for Best Original Song – and the film also launched rumours that Cooper and Gaga were dating.

The pair seemed so incredibly touchy-feely during their performance of 'Shallow' on the Oscars stage that the whispers went into overdrive.

But Bradley Cooper has now dismissed the chat, and confirmed that they their intimate performance was, well, acting.

He explained that they planned the performance the way they would a scene in the film, in part to help him get over his own concerns about singing live.

"Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level," Cooper told The Hollywood Reporter.

"They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film. It's that explosive moment that happens to happen to them on a stage in front of thousands of people.

"It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience."

Cooper added of the film: "A Star Is Born is such a specific thing, and there was always a meta element to the project.

"She's just so terribly charismatic and beautiful. When I met her, I thought, 'If I can just harness that... then it's just for me to mess up.'

"But then, when we started working together, I realised, 'Oh, oh, the sky's the limit in terms of what she's able to do and her commitment level'."