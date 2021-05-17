Liza Minnelli facts: Singer's age, husband, children, parents, height and films revealed

Liza Minnelli in 1983. Picture: Getty

Liza Minnelli is one of the most talented and successful musical performers of all time.

Liza Minnelli is best known for her Academy Award-winning performance in 1972's Cabaret, as well as the 1981 comedy Arthur, and for recording several hit albums.

Famous for her extravagant stage presence and powerful alto singing voice, becoming a gay icon, she is the daughter of Hollywood legend Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli.

In later years, she made a pop debut by collaborating with the Pet Shop Boys in 1989, and after a hiatus due to health problems, Minnelli returned to the stage in 2002, and made guest appearances in the sitcom Arrested Development.

Here are all the big facts about the taletend icon: