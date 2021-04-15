Quincy Jones facts: Music producer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

15 April 2021, 16:43

Quincy Jones in 1981
Quincy Jones in 1981. Picture: Getty

Quincy Jones is one of the most successful and popular music producers of all time, with over 70 years in the entertainment industry.

Quincy Jones has done everything. He is a record producer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, composer, arranger, and film and TV producer.

He has a record 80 Grammy nominations, and began his career as a jazz arranger and conductor before moving on to pop and film scores.

In 1968, Quincy and his songwriting partner Bob Russell became the first African-Americans to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for 'The Eyes of Love' from the film Banning, and three years later he became the first African-American to be the musical director and conductor of the Academy Awards ceremony.

Best known for his work with Michael Jackson in the 1970s and 1980s, he has a body of work that anyone would envy.

Here are all the important facts about the legendary artist:

  1. How old is Quincy Jones and where is he from?

    Quincy Jones in 2020
    Quincy Jones in 2020. Picture: Getty

    Quincy Jones was born on March 14, 1933. He celebrated his 88th birthday in 2021.

    Full name Quincy Delight Jones Jr, he was born in the South Side of Chicago. He was the son of Sarah Frances (née Wells), a bank officer and apartment manager, and Quincy Delight Jones, a semi-professional baseball player and carpenter from Kentucky.

    His paternal grandmother was an ex-slave in Louisville, and Quincy later discovered that his paternal grandfather was Welsh.

  2. How did Quincy Jones get his start in music?

    Quincy Jones with Ray Charles
    Quincy Jones with Ray Charles. Picture: Getty

    In high school, Quincy developed his skills as a trumpeter and arranger.

    Aged 14, he introduced himself to a 16-year-old Ray Charles after watching him play at the Black Elks Club. He has said that Ray Charles was an early inspiration for his own music career.

    He has also credited his father's work ethic with giving him the confidence to succeed, and his loving strength with holding the family together.

    Quincy Jones in 1960
    Quincy Jones in 1960. Picture: Getty

    Quincy quoted his father as using the motto: "Once a task is just begun, never leave until it's done. Be the labor great or small, do it well or not at all."

    In 1951, he earned a scholarship to Seattle University, where he met a young Clint Eastwood who was also a music major.

    He eventually left his studies after receiving a chance to tour as a trumpeter, arranger, and pianist with bandleader Lionel Hampton, and thus his professional career began.

    He soon moved to New York City, where he started getting freelance commissions writing arrangements for Sarah Vaughan, Dinah Washington, Count Basie, Duke Ellington and Ray Charles, who was by now a close friend.

  3. Who has Quincy Jones produced?

    Quincy Jones has been a prolific record producer and arranger throughout his career.

    Among the artists he has produced or arranged include:

    - Louis Armstrong

    - Tony Bennett

    - Ray Charles

    - Ella Fitzgerald

    - Aretha Franklin

    - Michael Jackson (his albums Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad)

    - Chaka Khan

    - Frank Sinatra

    Frank Sinatra And Quincy Jones
    Frank Sinatra And Quincy Jones. Picture: Getty

    - Donna Summer

    - Andy Williams

  4. Who is Quincy Jones' wife and how many children does he have?

    Quincy Jones with third wife Peggy Lipton
    Quincy Jones with third wife Peggy Lipton. Picture: Getty

    Quincy Jones has been married three times, and has seven children with five different women.

    He was first married to Jeri Caldwell from 1957 to 1966, and they had a daughter named Jolie.

    He had a brief affair with Carol Reynolds, which resulted in a daughter named Rachel.

    Quincy was later married to Swedish actress Ulla Andersson from 1967 to 1974, and they had a daughter named Martina and a son named Quincy, who also became a music producer.

    The day after his divorce from Andersson, Quincy married American actress Peggy Lipton.

    Quincy Jones with children Quincy, Martina, Rashida and ex-wife Peggy Lipton in 2014
    Quincy Jones with children Quincy, Martina, Rashida and ex-wife Peggy Lipton in 2014. Picture: Getty
    Quincy Jones with daughter Rashida Jones
    Quincy Jones with daughter Rashida Jones. Picture: Getty
    Quincy Jones' youngest child Kenya in 2016
    Quincy Jones' youngest child Kenya in 2016. Picture: Getty

    They had two daughters: actresses Kidada and Rashida Jones. Rashida is best known for her roles in The Office, Parks and Recreation and Angie Tribeca and for co-writing Toy Story 4.

    After divorcing Lipton in 1989, Quincy later dated and lived with German actress Nastassja Kinski from 1991 to 1995, and they had a daughter named Kenya, who became a fashion model.

  5. What is Quincy Jones' net worth?

    According to Celebrity Net Worth, Quincy Jones has an estimated net worth of £362 million ($500m).

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Bee Gees (L to R) Robin, Barry and Maurice Gibb are renowned as one of the most successful singer-songwriting groups of the 20th century.

Bee Gees facts: Gibb brothers' wives, nationality, band name meaning and more revealed

Bee Gees

Simon Le Bon

Simon Le Bon facts: Duran Duran singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

Duran Duran

George Michael's best songs

George Michael's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

George Michael

According to successful record producer Gary Barlow you only need one thing to write good music – and it's surprisingly simple.

Gary Barlow shares the secret to writing good music – and it’s surprisingly simple

Take That

Linda Nolan in 2016

Linda Nolan facts: Singer's age, husband, children and career revealed

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?