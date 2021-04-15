Quincy Jones facts: Music producer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

Quincy Jones in 1981. Picture: Getty

Quincy Jones is one of the most successful and popular music producers of all time, with over 70 years in the entertainment industry.

Quincy Jones has done everything. He is a record producer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, composer, arranger, and film and TV producer.

He has a record 80 Grammy nominations, and began his career as a jazz arranger and conductor before moving on to pop and film scores.

In 1968, Quincy and his songwriting partner Bob Russell became the first African-Americans to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for 'The Eyes of Love' from the film Banning, and three years later he became the first African-American to be the musical director and conductor of the Academy Awards ceremony.

Best known for his work with Michael Jackson in the 1970s and 1980s, he has a body of work that anyone would envy.

Here are all the important facts about the legendary artist: