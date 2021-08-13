Who was Dinah Washington? Iconic singer played by Mary J Blige in Respect

13 August 2021, 10:00

Mary J Blige plays singer Dinah Washington in Aretha Franklin biopic Respect
Mary J Blige plays singer Dinah Washington in Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. Picture: Getty/Universal

By Tom Eames

Dinah Washington was one of the most popular singers of her generation, and was dubbed the "Queen of the Blues".

In the new Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, Dinah Washington is played by soul legend Mary J Blige.

Dinah appears as a friend of Aretha's family, who meets Aretha as a child singer before witnessing her grow to become a popular artist in her own right.

  1. Who was Dinah Washington?

    Dinah Washington Performs in 1952
    Dinah Washington Performs in 1952. Picture: Getty

    Dinah Washington was an American singer and pianist, who has been described as "the most popular black female recording artist of the 1950s songs".

    Read more: Who were Aretha Franklin's sisters Erma and Carolyn and were they singers too?

    Mainly a jazz singer, she also performed a wide variety of styles including blues, R&B, and pop music.

    She was was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.

  2. What were her most famous songs?

    Perhaps her most famous song was her recording of 'What a Diff'rence a Day Makes' in 1959.

    In 1992, her version of 'Mad About the Boy' had a resurgence in popularity after it was used in a Levi's advert.

    Other famous songs by Dinah Washington include:

    • Baby Get Lost
    • Baby (You've Got What it Takes)
    • It Could Happen to You
    • September in the Rain
    • Teach Me Tonight

  3. Did Dinah Washington know Aretha Franklin?

    In Respect, a young Aretha is shown meeting the already-established Dinah Washington at one of her parents' parties.

    Years later when she becomes a popular singer, she attempts to sing a Dinah song in tribute after spotting her in the crowd.

    However, Dinah isn't best pleased at this and storms out before offering Aretha some career advice. It's not known whether this incident actually happened or not.

    Mary J Blige plays singer Dinah Washington in Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, opposite Jennifer Hudson
    Mary J Blige plays singer Dinah Washington in Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, opposite Jennifer Hudson. Picture: Universal

    After Dinah's death, Aretha recorded an album - Unforgettable: A Tribute to Dinah Washington - in 1964.

    Read more: Who was Jerry Wexler? Record producer who signed Aretha Franklin and played by Marc Maron in Respect

    "I first heard Dinah when I was just a kid," said Aretha at the time, "back around the time she made 'Fat Daddy.'

    "I never got to know her personally in those days, though she and my father were good friends.

    "The idea of recording a tribute to her grew out of the way I've always felt about her. I didn't try to do the songs the same way she did them, necessarily - just the way they felt best, whether they happened to be similar or different."

  4. When did Dinah Washington pass away?

    On December 14, 1963, Dinah Washington's sixth husband, football great Dick 'Night Train' Lane, found her in bed and not responsive.

    She was tragically pronounced dead at the scene, aged just 39.

    Her cause of death was ruled as a lethal combination of secobarbital and amobarbital, prescriptions for her insomnia and diet.

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Stevie Wonder inducting Bill Withers into the Roll & Roll Hall Of Fame, and Withers performing at London's Hammersmith Odeon in 1972. Photos: Getty Images

When Bill Withers joined Stevie Wonder for a stunning performance of 'Ain't No Sunshine'

Stevie Wonder

Skye Dakota Thomas stars as a young Aretha Franklin in Respect

Who plays young Aretha Franklin in Respect? Meet the talented Skye Dakota Turner

Aretha Franklin

Elvis Presley alongside Austin Butler

Elvis Presley movie: Musical biopic cast, plot, release date and more revealed

Elvis Presley

Take That in 1992

Take That movie musical 'Greatest Days': Cast, plot, soundtrack and more revealed

Take That

Diana Ross - 'Thank You'

Diana Ross new album 'Thank You': Release date, tracklist and cover revealed

Diana Ross

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?