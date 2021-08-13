Who was Dinah Washington? Iconic singer played by Mary J Blige in Respect

She was was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.

Mainly a jazz singer, she also performed a wide variety of styles including blues, R&B, and pop music.

Dinah Washington was an American singer and pianist, who has been described as "the most popular black female recording artist of the 1950s songs".

In 1992, her version of 'Mad About the Boy' had a resurgence in popularity after it was used in a Levi's advert.

Perhaps her most famous song was her recording of 'What a Diff'rence a Day Makes' in 1959.

Did Dinah Washington know Aretha Franklin?

In Respect, a young Aretha is shown meeting the already-established Dinah Washington at one of her parents' parties.

Years later when she becomes a popular singer, she attempts to sing a Dinah song in tribute after spotting her in the crowd.

However, Dinah isn't best pleased at this and storms out before offering Aretha some career advice. It's not known whether this incident actually happened or not.

Mary J Blige plays singer Dinah Washington in Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, opposite Jennifer Hudson. Picture: Universal

After Dinah's death, Aretha recorded an album - Unforgettable: A Tribute to Dinah Washington - in 1964.

"I first heard Dinah when I was just a kid," said Aretha at the time, "back around the time she made 'Fat Daddy.'

"I never got to know her personally in those days, though she and my father were good friends.

"The idea of recording a tribute to her grew out of the way I've always felt about her. I didn't try to do the songs the same way she did them, necessarily - just the way they felt best, whether they happened to be similar or different."