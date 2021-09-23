Patti LaBelle is a well-loved soul singer who has had a number of iconic songs including ‘Lady Marmalade’ and ‘On My Own’.

Patti LaBelle began her career in the 1960s as the lead singer of the girl group Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles (later known as LaBelle). She is also a successful actress and businesswoman.

Here’s everything you need to know about Patti LaBelle's career and personal life.

What TV shows has Patti LaBelle been part of? Patti LaBelle appeared in a number of popular shows in the 1990s she made appearances on shows such as A Different World and Out All Night. In 2014, Patti appeared on Ryan Murphy’s popular horror series American Horror Story. She appeared in several episodes during the show’s fourth season as the character Dora Brown. Patti also appeared in drama series Greenleaf as Maxine Patterson and most recently appeared as a contestant on The Masked Singer USA in 2019.

How old is Patti LaBelle? Patti LaBelle facts: age, children, husband and career revealed. Picture: Getty Patti LaBelle was born on May 24, 1944 and turned 77-years-old earlier this year. Patti was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and her birth name was Patricia Louise Holte. Read more: This video of Dolly Parton and Patti LaBelle playing music with their nails is spellbinding

Did Patti LaBelle ever get married? In the 1960s, Patti LaBelle became engaged to Otis Williams from The Temptations after attending one of their concerts. The couple were together for some time but when Otis suggested that Patti stop singing and move to Detroit, she ended their engagement. "I said very nicely, ‘the engagement is off. I have to sing for the rest of my life. If they weren't paying me, I have to sing. That's how it is with me,'" Patti said during an interview with OWN. Patti LaBelle facts: age, children, husband and career revealed. Patti LaBelle with ex-husband Armstead Edwards and son Zuri. Picture: Getty "I still really care for him very much... But I'm glad I didn't marry you, boo boo." Patti LaBelle got married to her manager, Armstead Edwards in 1969. The couple were together for around 30 years and had three children together. Patti and Armstead called it quits in 2000 and decided to separate and later got divorced.