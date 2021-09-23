Patti LaBelle facts: age, children, husband and career revealed

Patti LaBelle facts: age, children, husband and career revealed
Patti LaBelle facts: age, children, husband and career revealed. Picture: Getty
Patti LaBelle is a well-loved soul singer who has had a number of iconic songs including ‘Lady Marmalade’ and ‘On My Own’.

Patti LaBelle began her career in the 1960s as the lead singer of the girl group Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles (later known as LaBelle). She is also a successful actress and businesswoman.

Here’s everything you need to know about Patti LaBelle's career and personal life.

  1. Who is Patti LaBelle?

    Patti LaBelle facts: age, children, husband and career revealed. Patti LaBelle with singer Gladys Knight.
    Patti LaBelle facts: age, children, husband and career revealed. Patti LaBelle with singer Gladys Knight. Picture: Getty

    Patti LaBelle is a singer, actress and author who is best known for songs such as ‘Lady Marmalade’ and ‘On My Own’.

    Patti started her musical career as part of the singing group the Bluebelles. Patti’s solo career became more established in 1983 upon release of her album I’m in Love Again - it was also the year Patti received her first Grammy nomination. In total, Patti has won two Grammys out of the 13 that she has been nominated for.

    She has also had several collaborations with established artists - this includes ‘Your Song’ with Elton John and ‘Superwoman’ with Gladys Knight and Dionne Warwick.

  2. What TV shows has Patti LaBelle been part of?

    Patti LaBelle appeared in a number of popular shows in the 1990s she made appearances on shows such as A Different World and Out All Night.

    In 2014, Patti appeared on Ryan Murphy’s popular horror series American Horror Story. She appeared in several episodes during the show’s fourth season as the character Dora Brown. Patti also appeared in drama series Greenleaf as Maxine Patterson and most recently appeared as a contestant on The Masked Singer USA in 2019.

  3. How old is Patti LaBelle?

    Patti LaBelle facts: age, children, husband and career revealed
    Patti LaBelle facts: age, children, husband and career revealed. Picture: Getty

    Patti LaBelle was born on May 24, 1944 and turned 77-years-old earlier this year. Patti was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and her birth name was Patricia Louise Holte.

  4. Did Patti LaBelle ever get married?

    In the 1960s, Patti LaBelle became engaged to Otis Williams from The Temptations after attending one of their concerts. The couple were together for some time but when Otis suggested that Patti stop singing and move to Detroit, she ended their engagement.

    "I said very nicely, ‘the engagement is off. I have to sing for the rest of my life. If they weren't paying me, I have to sing. That's how it is with me,'" Patti said during an interview with OWN.

    Patti LaBelle facts: age, children, husband and career revealed. Patti LaBelle with ex-husband Armstead Edwards and son Zuri.
    Patti LaBelle facts: age, children, husband and career revealed. Patti LaBelle with ex-husband Armstead Edwards and son Zuri. Picture: Getty

    "I still really care for him very much... But I'm glad I didn't marry you, boo boo."

    Patti LaBelle got married to her manager, Armstead Edwards in 1969. The couple were together for around 30 years and had three children together. Patti and Armstead called it quits in 2000 and decided to separate and later got divorced.

  5. How many children does Patti LaBelle have?

    Patti LaBelle had three children with her ex-husband Armstead Edwards. Patti has one biological child who was born in 1973. Her son is named Zuri Edwards. During their time together, Patti and Armstead adopted two more children named Stanley Stocker-Edwards and Dodd Stocker-Edwards.

