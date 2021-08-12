Relive the special moment when The Temptations and The Supremes teamed up for a mega hits medley

12 August 2021

The Temptations and The Supremes teamed up for a mega hits medley
The Temptations and The Supremes teamed up for a mega hits medley. Picture: YouTube
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

The Temptations and The Supremes were two of the most iconic groups of their time and they shared the stage for this legendary all-star performance.

The two bands teamed up for a special performance and sang a medley of both groups greatest hits. They performed on the prestigious The Ed Sullivan Show on November 19, 1967.

At the start of their careers, both bands had different names. The Temptations were known as The Primes and The Supremes were known as their sister group The Primettes. Both groups quickly established their own success and had multiple hits spanning across two decades in the 1960s and 1970s.

Read more: Diana Ross facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

When The Temptations and The Supremes came together - they appeared on a pink stage and took it in turns to sing one another’s greatest hits.

The Supremes sang The Temptations song ‘Get Ready’ as well as ‘I’m Losing You’. The Temptations sang the legendary ‘Baby Love’ and ‘Stop! In The Name of Love’ by The Supremes.

Diana Ross, David Ruffin, Mary Wilson, Eddie Kendricks and their fellow band members performed other songs during the US television show as well.

The Supremes performed the opening act during the show and sang ‘In & Out of Love’. The Temptations appeared afterwards and performed ‘Hello Young Lovers’ and ‘Don’t Look Back’.

Read more: The 10 greatest Supremes songs ever, ranked

Earlier this year, one of The Supremes founding members Mary passed away. After hearing the news, her former bandmate Diana posted her condolences on social media.

“I just woke up to this news, my condolences to you Mary's family, I am reminded that each day is a gift, I have so many wonderful memories of our time together. The Supremes will live on, in our hearts,” Diana’s tweet reads.

The Supremes had several members during their run from 1959 to 1977 - the group had four original members: Florence Ballard, Mary Wilson, Diana Ross, and Betty McGlown.

The group produced many popular songs and were competing in the charts with bands such as The Beatles by the mid-1960s.

Read more: Diana Ross announces first new album in 15 years - listen to her new song 'Thank You'

In 1960, Betty left the group and was replaced by Barbara Matin and the following year the group rebranded as The Supremes and signed with Motown.

Barbara left The Supremes in 1962 and Diana, Mary and Florence continued on as a trio. In 1967, another change took place within the group thanks to Motown’s Berry Gordy.

The Supremes on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1967
The Supremes on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1967. Picture: YouTube

Berry decided to rename the group as Diana Ross and The Supremes as well as replace Florence with Cindy Birdsong.

Read more: The 10 greatest Diana Ross songs of all time, ranked

In 1970, Diana made the decision to leave the group and embarked on a hugely successful solo career. The group name returned to The Supremes and Jean Terrell was added in place of Diana.

By the mid 1970s, Lynda Laurence, Scherrie Payne and Susaye Greene had also joined the group. In 1977, The Supremes decided to stop making music and the group’s music concluded that year.

