Diana Ross's 10 greatest songs of all time, ranked

23 June 2022, 14:57

Diana Ross. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Diana Ross is one of the most successful artists of all time, from her Supremes days at Motown to her solo career.

This year, Diana Ross is back touring, including the Legends Slot at Glastonbury.

To celebrate, we've picked just 10 of her greatest ever songs, to make for a perfect Diana Ross playlist:

  1. 'My Old Piano'

    Chic's Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards wrote this R&B disco track, in which Diana sings about the joy of playing a piano, describing it as if it were a person.

    It wasn't a big hit in the States, but it reached number five in the UK in 1980.

  2. 'When You Tell Me That You Love Me'

    Released in 1991, this song reached number two in the UK. It just missed out on that year's Christmas number one by just a few hundred copies, behind Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'These Are the Days of Our Lives'.

    Amazingly, the same thing happened in 2005. Diana recorded a new version with Westlife, and it had to settle for Christmas number two, again by just a few hundred copies, this time behind Shayne Ward's 'That's My Goal'.

  3. 'Love Hangover'

    This seductive disco classic was produced by Hal David, who always wanted either Diana or Marvin Gaye to record it.

    At the time, it gave her a fourth US number one, breaking the record for most number ones by a female solo artist. This was not broken until Whitney Houston in 1988, and then Madonna in 1990.

  4. 'Theme from Mahogany'

    Originally recorded by Thelma Houston in 1973, Diana Ross covered it for the 1975 movie Mahogany, in which she starred as a struggling fashion design student who rose to fame as a popular fashion designer in Rome.

    It gave Ross another UK number one, and it was also nominated for an Oscar.

  5. 'I'm Still Waiting'

    Released in 1971, this song gave Diana her first solo number one hit in the UK, though it failed to reach the top 40 in the States.

    It was only originally meant to be an album track, until Tony Blackburn began playing it many times on his radio show.

  6. 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough'

    This Motown staple was originally a hit for Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell in 1967, and three years later Diana Ross had her own success.

    Both Ross and Motown boss Berry Gordy weren't convinced about the cover at first, but it proved a hit, and reached number one in the States.

  7. 'I'm Coming Out'

    Written by Chic's Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards, this song helped Diana Ross move into the disco age in 1980.

    The song has been since regarded as an anthem for the LGBT community, and a celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender identity and the encouragement of self-disclosure of sexuality.

  8. 'Upside Down'

    Another disco anthem written by Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards, it was yet another number one for Diana in the US, and a number two hit in the UK.

    Nile Rodgers later said: "Diana Ross was the first big star we ever worked with and we took it very seriously."

  9. 'Endless Love' (with Lionel Richie)

    Quite possibly the greatest duet of all time? Certainly one of the most successful.

    Ross and Lionel Richie recorded this song for Motown, and it was used as the theme for the film adaptation of Scott Spencer's novel Endless Love. While the film was a modest box-office success, the song became the second biggest-selling single of the year.

  10. 'Chain Reaction'

    The Bee Gees wrote this classic '80s pop tune, and they also provided backing vocals.

    Despite being a number one success in many countries including the UK in 1985, it amazingly only reached number 95 in the US!

