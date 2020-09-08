The Temptations singer Bruce Williamson has died from coronavirus, aged 49

By Rory O'Connor

The Temptations’ former frontman Bruce Williamson has died aged 49, it has been confirmed.

Bruce’s son confirmed that the singer had died on Sunday night (September 6), the day before his 50th birthday, at his home in Las Vegas.

He had posted on social media: "There’s no words in the world that can express how I feel right now I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are I pray to God and we will meet again. I love you Daddy R.I.H KING WILLIAMSON."

Close friend Darryl Ross also confirmed the news, posting: "For the past 28 years he’s been like the lil' brother I never had.

"We were in the process of recording new music for his solo project while he continue performing he’s live gigs on the weekends.

"Sadly he contracted covid-19 and passed away last evening. Please pray for his family, and if you could, send one up for me too, losing so many loved ones this year is really taking a toll on me."

Bruce joined The Temptations in 2006 and performed with the legendary Motown group until 2015.

He sang on their albums Back To Front and Still Here, and performed much loved classics such as 'My Girl', 'Papa Was A Rolling Stone', 'Get Ready' and 'Ball Of Confusion' while touring with the group.

Bruce also starred alongside bandmates Otis Williams, Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks and Joe Herndon as they made a cameo in the comedy Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.

The LA-born singer left the band in 2015 and was replaced by Larry Braggs.

Bruce was recently working on a solo gospel project, as well as reforming the funk band BlackBerry Jam, who he played with on the Las Vegas strip in the 1990s.

The Temptations line-up in 2020 is led by original member Otis Williams, along with Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks, William Greene and Mario Corbino.