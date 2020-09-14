Dionne Warwick surprises fans with live TV duet with Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle

Gladys Knight, Dionne Warwick and Patti LaBelle. Picture: Verzuz/Instagram

By Tom Eames

Fans of soul divas everywhere were given one of the biggest treats of 2020 this weekend, when three soul icons teamed up for a live TV performance.

Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle took part in the latest Verzuz battle on Instagram Live, performing classic songs from their stellar careers for several hours to thousands of viewers worldwide.

Just when we thought it couldn't get any more amazing, Dionne Warwick then appeared!

Warwick joined Knight and LaBelle for two songs at the end of the event, which was livestreamed from the Fillmore in LaBelle’s native Philadelphia.

One of the most powerful & beautiful moments in #verzuz history. Gladys Knight, Dionne Warwick, & Patti LaBelle. 👑👑👑



“… I'm not your Superwoman

I'm not the kind of girl that you can let down

And think that everything's okay

Boy, I am only human…” #verzuzbattle pic.twitter.com/8d1FCSrZNJ — WellTheTruthIs (@truth_well) September 14, 2020

Over 500,000 people were tuned in to the music battle, as 76-year-olds LaBelle and Knight performed classics such as 'Midnight Train to Georgia', 'Lady Marmalade' and 'On My Own' among many others.

The Verzuz battles have been a huge hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with other music fights including Teddy Riley vs Babyface, and Alicia Keys vs John Legend.

Singers have told stories about their songs as the recordings played, and joined in with the backing tracks to give fans some fantastic live concerts.

Warwick, 79, appeared for a performance of her song 'That’s What Friends Are For'. In 1985, Warwick covered the song with Gladys Knight, Elton John and Stevie Wonder as a charity record for the American Foundation for AIDS Research, raising over $3 million.

“I haven’t seen you guys in so long," said Warwick.

She also joined LaBelle and Knight for a performance of 'Superwoman', famously covered by Knight, LaBelle and Warwick in 1991.

“We just wanted to give you a piece of our hearts and our minds,” Knight said at the end of the event.