Elton John and Gary Barlow release duet of 'Your Song' and it's sensational

Elton John and Gary Barlow have released a duet of 'Your Song' on YouTube. Picture: Gary Barlow Official

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Elton John and Gary Barlow have teamed up for the latter's Crooner Sessions on YouTube for an incredible one-off performance of Elton's 'Your Song'

Elton John and Gary Barlow have released a duet of 'Your Song'.

The 1970 smash hit song was performed by the pair from their respective homes as they isolated in lockdown, with Elton John playing the piano as Gary duetted the lyrics of the famous song.

The amazing collaboration came about as part of Gary Barlow's Crooner Sessions – videos the star has been uploading to YouTube channel – as it was announced Elton John will be his final ever guest.

The release on YouTube comes just 24 hours after Take That's Howard Donald and Mark Owen reunited with Gary Barlow for an amazing one-off rendition of 'Never Forget'.

Gary Barlow started his Crooner Sessions in lockdown in 2020 as a way to cheer people up during the world's first lockdown.

The singing star opened up his extensive address book and collared some of the world's biggest stars into performing with him on his YouTube channel.

Previous Crooner Sessions have included Rod Stewart singing 'Rhythm of My Heart', Boy George's cover of Take That's 'Patience', and All Saints reuniting to sing their hit 'Never Ever'.

But to end the last ever Crooner Session with Elton John really was the icing on the cake – bravo Gary!