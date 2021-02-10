Elton John and Michael Caine urge public to get coronavirus vaccine in new NHS advert

10 February 2021, 10:55

By Sian Moore

Elton John has joined the likes of Michael Caine and Ian McKellen in receiving the jab, and has publicly urged people to get vaccinated against coronavirus in a new NHS video.

Sir Elton John has taken part in a new NHS video encouraging people to have the coronavirus vaccine.

In the clip, which was shot at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, the 73-year-old music legend 'auditions' for an advert promoting the jab.

"The more people in society that get vaccinated, the more chance there is of eradicating the national Covid pandemic," Elton says to the camera.

"It is really important to know that the vaccines have all been through and met the necessary safety and quality standards."

Sir Elton John has taken part in a new NHS video to encourage people to have the coronavirus vaccine.
Sir Elton John has taken part in a new NHS video to encourage people to have the coronavirus vaccine. Picture: NHS England
Elton John urges people to get coronavirus vaccine
Elton John urges people to get coronavirus vaccine. Picture: NHS England

The purpose of the video is to "show others that getting the life-saving jab is easy and safe", according to a statement from NHS England.

At one point in the advert, Elton pretends to receive the jab and dramatically winces.

"What was that Elton?" the off-screen director asks.

The 'Rocket Man' singer responds with a smile, "That was me, acting," before the camera cuts.

Moments later, he starts to sing one of his most famous hits, "As you can see, I'm still standing, yeah, yeah, yeah".

In the NHS England statement, John revealed why he wanted to get involved.

"I wanted to take part in this film to help show people the benefits of getting vaccinated and how it helps protect ourselves and the people we love."

Sir Michael Caine also features in the promotional video.
Sir Michael Caine also features in the promotional video. Picture: NHS England
Sir Michael Caine urges people to get coronavirus vaccine in new NHS advert
Sir Michael Caine urges people to get coronavirus vaccine in new NHS advert. Picture: NHS England

Sir Michael Caine also features in the promotional video.

Addressing viewers, he points to his arm and explains how he has just had the vaccine.

"It didn't hurt," he reassures, adding: "not many people know that."

More than 10 million people in England have already been vaccinated, according to NHS England.

