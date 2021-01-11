Gary Barlow kicks off new Crooner Sessions series with amazing Rod Stewart duet

Gary Barlow and Rod Stewart. Picture: Twitter/Gary Barlow

By Tom Eames

Gary Barlow is back again to give us a treat during the latest lockdown, as his Crooner Sessions returns.

In 2020, Gary Barlow treated fans with a series of daily duets with fellow popstars including the likes of Robbie Williams, Cliff Richard and Brian May, and he's back for January 2021.

He's not holding back either, as his first new Crooner Sessions duet is with a true pop icon: Sir Rod Stewart.

Posting on his social media channels, Gary unveiled his fantastic live duet with Rod on the latter's classic hit 'Rhythm of My Heart'.

Watch it below:

Gary announced last week that the new series of Crooner Sessions will be released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Other past duets included Michael Ball, Craig David, Chris Martin, Paloma Faith, All Saints and Tony Hadley.

Last month, Gary also took part in a Smooth Sessions live stream, where he performed songs from his latest albums and Take That classics.

He also spoke to Smooth's Jenni Falconer, and you can watch the whole gig for free right here.