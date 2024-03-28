Mark Owen shares new shaved look as Take That release new single 'You and Me'

28 March 2024, 17:41

Take That announce their new single
Take That announce their new single. Picture: Instagram/Take That

By Tom Eames

Mark Owen excited his fans with a new clean-shaven look, as Take That brought out their latest single.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mark, Gary Barlow and Howard Donald appeared on Instagram on Thursday (March 28), to unveil their new song 'You and Me'.

Howard, 55, said: "Hey everybody we’ve stepped out of rehearsals to share some very exciting news."

Mark, 52 said: "This morning we released a brand new single called You and Me."

Gary, 53, added: "Yes we did. It’s a song about our beautiful audience which we can’t wait to see out there on the road so enjoy the new music and we’ll see you out there on tour."

Mark then waved his arms and said: "Stream it now. Turn up your speakers. See you soon."

Take That in 2024
Take That in 2024. Picture: Instagram/Take That

Most of the band's followers were focused on Mark's very different appearance compared to recent years.

In 2022, Mark shocked fans by sporting a moustache and long hair while promoting his solo album. Appearing on BBC Breakfast, host Sally Nugent asked Mark about his new look.

Mark said: "[The moustache] has been there for about four years probably. It started off as a beard and then my beard got a bit patchy on this side. Then we were going on tour, and beards can get a bit sweaty on tour…

Take That interview: Band reflect on 10 years as a trio ahead of new album: "You know Robbie, he might come back"

He continued: "So then it became a moustache and it sort of stuck. My children keep threatening to cut it off, they're like, 'Can we just…?"

Mark has now trimmed his long hair and shaven his moustache off, and is seen wearing a checked shirt and backwards baseball cap in the video.

Fans praised Mark for his new look, saying that he looked "younger and better" and similar to how he did in the band's peak in the 1990s.

You And Me

One wrote: "Mark looks so much better, and younger, without that moustache, well done for getting rid of it; Just adore mark's hairless face!!!!!!!"

Another said: "I'm getting 90s vibes from Mr Owen with that look; Mark, you look so much younger and better without the beard!"

Take That's This Life tour will take in 41 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland, starting in April.

