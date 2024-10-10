Exclusive

Gary Barlow on 30 years of 'Everything Changes' and Take That's celebration plans

Gary Barlow looks back on 30 years of 'Everything Changes' and reveals Take That's celebration plans. Picture: Smooth

By Sian Moore

It was three decades ago when Take That released their second studio album 'Everything Changes'.

Featuring the songs 'Pray', 'Babe' and 'Everything Changes', to name a few, it's no surprise the Take That album not only made number one on the charts, but also went on to become one of the best-selling albums of 1993 in the UK.

More recently the band have been busy on their This Life tour, which will make its way over to Australia in the coming weeks.

Talking about touring, Gary Barlow told Smooth's Jenni Falconer: "Everyone's in a wonderful place right now. We're all in our fifties, really enjoying life."

Take That will be taking their tour to Australia. Picture: Getty

The band is celebrating the milestone with a 30th-anniversary reissue of the album this National Album Day on October 19.

And there'll be further celebrations taking place in Malta from October 17 to October 20, when Take That will host ‘The Greatest Weekend', featuring performances from the band and guest appearances from Sugababes, Ella Henderson, Sam Ryder and Daniel Beddingfield.

Take That will even perform the Everything Changes from beginning to end.

"We've never done that before," Gary reveals. "So we're really, really looking forward to that."

Greatest Days world premiere in London with Take That!

Talking about touring in their fifties, Gary says: "I think we still sound pretty good and we can move around. So it's kind of happy days."

But he does add: "Singing while you're marching up and down the stage is a great bit of cardio."

Barlow jokes how the band members themselves are to blame for the exhausting dance routines and stage designs – namely the on-stage steps the band has to maneuver while simultaneously singing.

"We beat ourselves up," he jokes.

