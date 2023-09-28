Take That: This Life on Tour - Dates, venues, support act and how to buy tickets

By Mayer Nissim

Take That are back on their first full-length tour in five years.

Since Take That returned nearly two decades ago, they've never really gone away.

Although Robbie Williams came and went, and Jason Orange retired from pop altogether in 2013, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald have kept the flame alive.

As a trio, the group have played the occasional live show in the past five years – including a massive concert at Hyde Park this summer – but they haven't been on tour properly since before COVID-19.

Finally though, Take That are back on the road, with a massive UK and Ireland tour announced for 2024.

Interested in the dates, venues, support and how to buy tickets? We've got you covered.

What are the dates and venues of the Take That: This Life on Tour?

Take That: This Life tour dates. Picture: Take That

After strong pre-sales, Take That expanded the tour with extra shows in Leeds, London and Manchester.

The full 2023 UK and Ireland dates and venues of the Take That: This Life arena and stadium tour are as follow:

April 13 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

April 14 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

April 18 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

April 19 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

April 20 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

April 22 – 3Arena, Dublin

April 23 – 3Arena, Dublin

April 25 – The O2, London

April 26 – The O2, London

April 27 – The O2, London

April 28 – The O2, London

April 30 – The O2, London

May 3 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

May 4 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

May 5 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

May 7 – Co-op Live, Manchester

May 8 – Co-op Live, Manchester

May 10 – Co-op Live, Manchester

May 11 – Co-op Live, Manchester

May 12 – Co-op Live, Manchester

May 14 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

May 15 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

May 17 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

May 18 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

May 24 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

May 26 – The City Ground Stadium, Nottingham

May 28 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

May 30 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

June 1 – St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

June 4 – Home Park Stadium, Plymouth

June 6 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

June 8 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

How can I get tickets for the Take That: This Life on Tour?

If you missed your chance at a pre-sale ticket, worry not.

Tickets go on general sale from Friday, September 29 at 9.30am from here.

What songs will Take That play on the This Life tour?

Take That in Denmark in 2023. Picture: Alamy

We don't know for sure what Take That will play on their upcoming dates, but we can take a pretty good guess that the setlist will include a number of songs from the upcoming This Life album that gives the tour its name, which is released on November 24.

The tracklising for This Life is:

Keep Your Head Up Windows This Life Brand New Sun March Of The Hopeful Days I Hate Myself The Champion We Got All Day Mind Full Of Madness Time And Time Again One More Word Where We Are

'Windows' is a definite, being the launch single for the record, and as well as some of those newbies, we can expect a healthy smattering of hits from both their original 1990s run and '00s comeback.

Windows

We'll confidently predict that they'll play the likes of 'The Flood', 'Greatest Day', 'Shine', 'Patience', 'Pray', 'Back For Good', 'Never Forget' and 'Rule The World'.

There's also a fair chance that the running order will be filled out with the likes of 'These Days', 'A Million Love Songs', 'Cry', 'Said It All', 'Sure' and 'The Garden'.

We also wouldn't bet against an appearance for one or more of the band's covers of 'Could It Be Magic', 'How Deep Is Your Love' and 'Relight My Fire'.

Who is supporting Take That on the This Life tour?

Olly Murs at Flackstock Festival in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Announced as support for the This Life tour is former X Factor cheeky chappy and "very special guest" Olly Murs.

Olly's relationship with Take That goes back to his reality competition days, where he performed 'Angels' with on-off Thatter Robbie Williams in the 2009 final.

He also supported Take That when they played Hyde Park in the summer of 2016.

It's not impossible that another act may be added to the bill on some or all dates, but for now it's just Olly on the undercard.

Will Jason Orange or Robbie Williams appear with Take That on the This Life tour?

Take That as a five-piece in 2011. Picture: Getty Images

Since 2014, Take That have been very much a trio.

Robbie had returned to reunite the original five-piece lineup from 2010 to 2014, but he has since focused on his solo career.

Not long after Robbie parted from the group for the second time, Jason Orange not only left Take That, but quit the whole entertainment industry.

Nothing is impossible in the wonderful world of pop, but we'd say it's pretty unlikely that Jason will pop by.

Earlier this year Mark Owen said of Jason: "I think he felt like he didn't want to do it any more."

The three-piece Take That at the premiere of their Greatest Day film in June 2023. Picture: Alamy

That tallied with Jason's own words when he left the group, saying: "There have been no fallings out, only a decision on my part that I no longer wish to do this."

Meanwhile, Gary Barlow had said: "Jason isn't coming back. Take That is Mark, Howard and me for the next few years."

And back in 2018, Howard said: "Jason has gone off the grid. He's not taking emails or phone calls or stuff like that. That's good for him."

Robbie is a very busy chap, between his solo career and long-awaited Better Man biopic, and he's only just wrapping up his XXV 25th anniversary celebration global tour at the end of 2023.

There's not been any serious whispers that he'll rock by, but he did show up with Mark not that long ago, so we've got our fingers crossed that he might consider it.