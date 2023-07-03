Take That reunite with surprise guest Lulu for 'Relight My Fire' at barnstorming BST Hyde Park show

Take That and Lulu reunite at BST Hyde Park. Picture: Dave Hogan/Hogan Media

By Tom Eames

Take That returned for their first proper live show in four years on Saturday (July 1), as the trio headlined BST Hyde Park in London.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen put on a fantastic set full of their biggest hits as thousands of fans descended on Hyde Park.

It was as if the boys had never been away, as the group performed classic songs such as 'Back for Good', 'Could It Be Magic' and 'A Million Love Songs' for their huge crowd.

The set had a couple of welcome surprises - firstly, Calum Scott joined the trio once more for their reworked version of 'Greatest Day' from the Greatest Days film soundtrack.

Calum then stayed to sing his version of Robyn's 'Dancing On My Own', with Gary joining him on piano.

Later on, with Take That singing their classic party anthem 'Relight My Fire', the "queen" herself returned, as Lulu was on hand to sing her part of the 1993 tune.

Fun fact: my Apple Watch sent a heart rate alert at the exact moment Lulu joined Take That for Relight My Fire at HST Hyde Park pic.twitter.com/XBrkLVupU3 — Connor (@mrconnorgotto) July 2, 2023

When Lulu joined Take That on stage at Hyde Park last night for LIGHT MY FIRE 🔥 🎶…… ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/S16eylxOLs — judy murray (@JudyMurray) July 2, 2023

The set was complete with a rousing performance of 'Rule the World', as fireworks lit up the sky.

Earlier on, the group were supported by sets from fellow pop heroes Will Young, Sugababes and The Script.

Take That perform at BST Hyde Park. Picture: Dave Hogan/Hogan Media

Take That perform at BST Hyde Park. Picture: Dave Hogan/Hogan Media

The full Take That BST Hyde Park setlist: