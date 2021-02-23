Calum Scott facts: Singer's age, partner, sister, net worth and more revealed

Calum Scott Performs At The O2 Academy Sheffield. Picture: Getty

Calum Scott has emerged as one of the UK's brightest stars in the world of music.

Since appearing on Britain's Got Talent in 2015, he has scored huge hits and built up a passionate fanbase.

After finishing sixth in the 2015 series of BGT, he soon released his version of Robyn's song 'Dancing on My Own', which was a number two hit in the UK.

He also found success with his 2017 song 'You Are the Reason' from his 2018 debut album Only Human, and later collaborated with Leona Lewis on a duet version of the ballad.