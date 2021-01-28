Gary Barlow and Leona Lewis release incredible cover of Take That's 'Could It Be Magic'

Posting on his social media channels, Gary unveiled his fantastic live duet with Leona on Take That's classic hit 'Could It Be Magic'. Picture: Gary Barlow/Youtube

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Gary Barlow has treated his fans to another Crooner Session and this time it's a Take That cover with none other than Leona Lewis.

Gary Barlow has released his latest Crooner Session and it's sensational.

In 2020, Gary Barlow treated fans to a series of daily duets with fellow pop stars, including the likes of Robbie Williams, Cliff Richard and Brian May, and now he's collaborated in 2021 with the one and only Leona Lewis.

As a gift to fans in lockdown across the world, Gary and Leona recorded the amazing collaboration from the safety of their own homes.

Posting on his social media channels, Gary unveiled his fantastic live duet with Leona on Take That's classic hit 'Could It Be Magic', originally by Barry Manilow.

Watch it below:

After announcing he would release a new Crooner Session every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Gary Barlow kicked off 2021 with a breathtaking duet of 'Rhythm of My Heart' with the iconic Sir Rod Stewart on January 11.

Other past duets included Michael Ball, Craig David, Chris Martin, Paloma Faith, All Saints and Tony Hadley.

Last month, Gary also took part in a Smooth Sessions live stream, where he performed songs from his latest albums and Take That classics.

He also spoke to Smooth's Jenni Falconer, and you can watch the whole gig for free right here.