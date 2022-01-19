Michael Ball facts: Singer's age, partner, career and net worth revealed

The One Show guest presenter Michael Ball has had a number one single with national treasure Captain Tom Moore.

But just who is the singing sensation? Here is everything you need to know about The One Show presenter and stage star Michael Ball:

How old is Michael Ball and where is he from? Michael Ball Performs At Eventim Apollo In London. Picture: Getty Michael Ashley Ball OBE was born on June 27, 1962. He celebrated his 59th birthday in 2021. Originally from Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, Michael's father was English and his mother Welsh. His father, who was later awarded an MBE for services to the industry for his role as head of global sales at British Leyland, was keen on theatre and took Michael to see shows in the school holidays. Michael had a brother four years older than him, Kevin, and a sister ten years his junior, Katherine.

Does Michael Ball have a wife? Michael Ball is in a long-term relationship with Cathy McGowan, 79, but have never married. The pair have been together since 1992, but met in 1989 when Cathy was working as an entertainment reporter at the BBC and interviewed him regarding his musical Aspects Of Love. Cathy McGowan And Michael Ball pictured in the early '90s. Picture: Getty Cathy was hugely famous in the 1960s as the presenter of TV show Ready, Steady, Go! but made the conscious decision to walk away from public life. In a shocking turn of events, she saved Michael's life by dragging him out of a house fire at their home in 2000. Speaking about their relationship to the Daily Mail in 2013, Michael said: "There's something about the security and warmth of knowing that one person who, whatever happens, will always be on your side. "When you have so much shared history with someone, there's a lovely comfort to that, although the mad rush of youth is terrific." Michael Ball and Cathy pictured in 2016. Picture: Getty He added: "We fight all the time. We're passionate. She taught me that. "I used to bottle things up. Now we both say exactly what's on our minds. But what do you expect? She's Irish and I'm in musical theatre!"

Does Michael Ball have children? Michael Ball doesn't have any children. His wife Cathy McGowan has a daughter, Emma, with her first husband actor Hywell Bennett. Michael is the proud godfather to Cathy's grandson, 11-year-old Connor.