Michael Ball facts: Singer's age, partner, career and net worth revealed

19 January 2022, 16:31

Michael Ball Signing at HMV Store
Michael Ball Signing at HMV Store. Picture: Getty

The One Show guest presenter Michael Ball has had a number one single with national treasure Captain Tom Moore.

But just who is the singing sensation? Here is everything you need to know about The One Show presenter and stage star Michael Ball:

  1. How old is Michael Ball and where is he from?

    Michael Ball Performs At Eventim Apollo In London
    Michael Ball Performs At Eventim Apollo In London. Picture: Getty

    Michael Ashley Ball OBE was born on June 27, 1962. He celebrated his 59th birthday in 2021.

    Originally from Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, Michael's father was English and his mother Welsh.

    Michael Ball and Captain Tom Moore likely to perform on Britain's Got Talent final

    His father, who was later awarded an MBE for services to the industry for his role as head of global sales at British Leyland, was keen on theatre and took Michael to see shows in the school holidays.

    Michael had a brother four years older than him, Kevin, and a sister ten years his junior, Katherine.

  2. What has Michael Ball done in his career?

    Although he never had singing lessons, Michael Ball learned his craft making a bit of extra cash as a busker when he was a student studying at the Guildford School Of Acting.

    Upon graduating in 1984 his musical theatre career quickly took off and a young Michael found himself in a lead role in The Pirates Of Penzance at Manchester Opera House.

    It wasn't long before Cameron Mackintosh and propelled his career to the bright lights of the west end.

    Watch Michael Ball's spine-tingling return to Les Miserables 35 years on in London

    Michael went on to star as Raoul in The Phantom Of The Opera in 1987 and has since played parts in numerous major theatre productions including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Sweeney Todd and Les Misérables.

    He released a single called 'Love Changes Everything' which reached number two in the UK chart in 1989.

    The singer came second representing Britain at Eurovision in 1992 and has gone on to have four number one albums in the UK.

    Michael has won two Olivier awards and in 2015 was awarded an OBE for his services to musical theatre.

    Amazing pictures of Captain Tom Moore as we celebrate his 100th birthday

    Alongside regularly collaborating with his musical partner, Alfie Boe, Michael released a single with Captain Tom Moore in April 2020.

    The song was a cover of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' which went straight to number one in the UK charts, with all proceeds going to the NHS.

  3. Does Michael Ball have a wife?

    Michael Ball is in a long-term relationship with Cathy McGowan, 79, but have never married.

    Watch Captain Tom Moore appear on Blankety Blank as a contestant

    The pair have been together since 1992, but met in 1989 when Cathy was working as an entertainment reporter at the BBC and interviewed him regarding his musical Aspects Of Love.

    Cathy McGowan And Michael Ball pictured in the early '90s.
    Cathy McGowan And Michael Ball pictured in the early '90s. Picture: Getty

    Cathy was hugely famous in the 1960s as the presenter of TV show Ready, Steady, Go! but made the conscious decision to walk away from public life.

    In a shocking turn of events, she saved Michael's life by dragging him out of a house fire at their home in 2000.

    Speaking about their relationship to the Daily Mail in 2013, Michael said:

    Who is Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah-Ingram Moore?

    "There’s something about the security and warmth of knowing that one person who, whatever happens, will always be on your side.

    "When you have so much shared history with someone, there’s a lovely comfort to that, although the mad rush of youth is terrific."

    Michael Ball and Cathy pictured in 2016
    Michael Ball and Cathy pictured in 2016. Picture: Getty

    He added: "We fight all the time. We’re passionate. She taught me that.

    "I used to bottle things up. Now we both say exactly what’s on our minds. But what do you expect? She’s Irish and I’m in musical theatre!"

  4. Does Michael Ball have children?

    Michael Ball doesn't have any children.

    His wife Cathy McGowan has a daughter, Emma, with her first husband actor Hywell Bennett.

    Michael is the proud godfather to Cathy's grandson, 11-year-old Connor.

  5. How rich is Michael Ball?

    Michael Ball has had a highly successful career as a singer, actor, TV and radio presenter.

    As of 2020 his net worth was estimated to be $26 million (£21 million)

