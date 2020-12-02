Exclusive

Smooth Sessions: Gary Barlow will perform a special exclusive gig later this month - how to watch

2 December 2020, 17:35 | Updated: 2 December 2020, 17:59

By Tom Eames

2020 has made us all realise just how important music is and while we can’t go out and see it live…. Smooth will bring it to you.

We’ve lined up a very special Smooth Session with one of the UK’s greatest singer-songwriters….a Christmas pressie that everyone needs right now.

After selling 50 million records around the world, Gary Barlow will be performing an exclusive intimate live show just for you.

Jenni Falconer will be chatting to Gary about his new album Music Played By Humans, how he got through lockdown with his Crooner Sessions, where he gets his inspiration, and what he’s looking forward to in 2021.

This is a Christmas treat and everyone’s invited… to our Smooth Session with Gary Barlow.

The virtual gig will take place at London's iconic Palladium, and will be streamed live online on Friday, December 18 at 7pm.

You'll be able to watch the Smooth Session with Gary Barlow as a free live stream on Smooth's Facebook and YouTube pages. So, make sure to follow and subscribe so that you don't miss it.

It will also be streaming right here on SmoothRadio.com.

Smooth Sessions
Smooth Sessions. Picture: Smooth/Global
Gary Barlow released his new album Music Played By Humans this week
Gary Barlow released his new album Music Played By Humans this week. Picture: Universal

Gary announced the special gig on Angie Greaves' show on Smooth this afternoon (December 2). Watch the interview clip above to see it now.

Gary released his brand new album Music Played by Humans last week, featuring the fantastic ballad 'This Is My Time', the festive 'Incredible' and the infectious 'Elita' featuring Michael Bublé.

It is his first album since 2013's Since I Saw You Last and features Gary recording with live musicians. He will tour the album across the UK in 2021.

