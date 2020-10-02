Gary Barlow announces 'Music Played By Humans' Tour for 2021 - how to get tickets

2 October 2020, 08:00

Gary Barlow tour 2021
Gary Barlow tour 2021. Picture: Gary Barlow

By Tom Eames

Gary Barlow is back with a new solo album, and he's heading out on tour in 2021!

The Take That star has announced Music Played By Humans - The Tour 2021 in support of his upcoming album of the same name.

Gary will be playing shows in Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and many other cities, plus two nights at London's O2 in June.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday, October 9 at 9.30am. You can get them via Ticketmaster or Gigsandtours.

Gary will be joined by a full orchestra on the show, alongside special guest Beverley Knight.

The full tour dates are:

June 2021

Wednesday 2: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Friday 4: Newcastle Utilita Arena
Saturday 5: Sheffield Flydsa Arena
Monday 7: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Tuesday 8: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Wednesday 9: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Friday 11: Leeds First Direct Arena
Saturday 12: Manchester AO Arena
Tuesday 15: Aberdeen P&J Arena
Wednesday 16: Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Friday 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena
Monday 21: Belfast SSE Arena
Tuesday 22: Dublin 3Arena
Thursday 24: London The O2
Friday 25: London The O2

Gary's new album Music Played by Humans is the follow-up to his 2013 LP Since I Saw You Last. It will be released on November 27.

Gary Barlow tour
Picture: Gary Barlow

The album will also feature collaborations with Barry Manilow, James Corden, Beverley Knight and Alesha Dixon.

The full tracklisting:

1. Who’s Driving This Thing
2. Incredible
3. Elita (ft Michael Bublé & Sebastián Yatra)
4. The Big Bass Drum
5. This Is My Time
6. Enough Is Enough (ft Beverley Knight)
7. Bad Libran
8. Eleven (ft Ibrahim Maalouf)
9. Before We Get Too Old (ft Avishai Cohen)
10. Supernatural
11. Oh What A Day (ft Chilly Gonzales)
12. What Leaving’s All About (ft Alesha Dixon)
13. The Kind Of Friend I Need (ft James Corden)
14. I Didn’t See That Coming

Deluxe Album

15. Let’s Get Drunk
16. The Day The World Stopped Turning
17. You Make The Sun Shine (ft Barry Manilow)
18. Incredible (Live)
19. Incredible (F9 Charleston Remix)

Earlier this year, Gary kept fans entertained during lockdown with his Crooner Sessions duets series, teaming up with fellow singers including Brian May, Tony Hadley and Take That colleague Robbie Williams for virtual duets.

