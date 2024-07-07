Robbie Williams proves why he should headline Glastonbury 2025 at epic BST Hyde Park show

7 July 2024, 11:36

Robbie Williams at BST Hyde Park
Robbie Williams at BST Hyde Park. Picture: Dave Hogan

By Tom Eames

Robbie Williams isn't one for a quiet evening's entertainment.

The 50-year-old began his headline show at last night's (July 6) BST Hyde Park by asking if he's the nation's greatest living entertainer, and after two hours of swaggering banger after banger, the answer is most definitely yes.

Yes, it certainly helped that a large percentage of those in attendance were living off the high of England's Euro 2024 penalties win, but even if the team had lost, Robbie would have been the perfect antidote.

Over 60,000 people flocked to London to watch the former Take That man do what he does best in the summer sunshine, kicking off as ever with 'Let Me Entertain You'.

Pretty much every song in his setlist was terrace-chant-ready, from 'Strong' to 'Rock DJ' to 'Kids'.

Robbie Williams at BST Hyde Park
Robbie Williams at BST Hyde Park. Picture: Dave Hogan

Much like his previous XXV tour, he took fans through a self-deprecating look back at his life and career, complete with a VT of Take That's first jelly-covered video for 'Do What U Like', and a heartwarming performance of 'Back for Good', before he asked for cheers to his four boyband pals.

There were some fun surprises too, including bringing on Supergrass' Gaz Coombes for '90s favourite 'Alright', and an inspired appearance of Danny Dyer for a cover of Blur's 'Parklife': "The duo you never thought you needed".

Robbie Williams and Danny Dyer 'Parklife' live at BST Hyde Park, London inc the Coldstream Guards

Robbie also paid tribute to fallen idols including George Michael, Freddie Mercury, Amy Winehouse and Elvis Presley during his underrated tune 'Advertising Space'.

Following the mixed reviews of the 2024 Glastonbury headline choices and strange artist scheduling (poor Lulu played her final ever concert on one of the smallest stages going!), Robbie has made a strong claim for the Sunday headliner option for 2025.

Hearing over 60,000 people chant 'Angels' is all you need on a sunny July evening.

