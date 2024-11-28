Robbie Williams ‘Forbidden Road’: Everything to know about Better Man star’s new song

Robbie Williams has released a new single from his biopic film Better Man. Picture: Getty/Paramount Pictures

By Hannah Watkin

Better Man – the Robbie Williams biopic – will be released in cinemas in December.

Robbie Williams has released a new single in the lead up to his new biopic film, Better Man.

The film has already been making headlines as fans react to its first trailer, and the unique choice the film has made to portray Robbie as a CGI chimp throughout its runtime.

‘Forbidden Road’ was released on Friday, November 22, and will star as the final song on the Better Man original motion picture soundtrack.

But how does the song fit into the film, when is the movie being released, and how does it all fit in with Robbie Williams’ true story? Find out more below...

Who wrote Robbie Williams’ new song ‘Forbidden Road’?

‘Forbidden Road’ was written by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler and Sacha Skarbek.

What is the meaning behind the lyrics of ‘Forbidden Road’?

In ‘Forbidden Road’, Robbie reflects on the path he took to get to where he is today, as told in his biopic Better Man. The “Forbidden Road” mentioned in the lyrics refers to the singer’s troubled life journey.

Robbie Williams' new biopic will be released in December. Picture: Getty

“You need to lose your mind / To get back to the light sometimes,” Robbie considers in the pre-chorus, meanwhile in the chorus he explains: “I walked along a forbidden road / I had to know where does it go / Like birds that fly into the sun / I had to run, I'm not the only one.”

In the bridge, the ‘Angels’ singer asks listeners: “So do you love me now? Or did I let you down? You said you wanted all my secrets / So I showed you all my demons / Do you love me now?”, reflecting how the film presents Robbie’s life to the audience and allows them to then decide what they think of the star.

Speaking with Deadline about his film earlier in November, Robbie explained he was “quite happy to be the main villain in [Better Man]” after other roles in the film were softened to respect the real-life people they portrayed.

How is Better Man based on a true story?

Better Man tells Robbie Williams’ life story from childhood to young adulthood, his time in Take That, and beyond.

Many real-life people feature in the film, and the film’s director Michael Gracey explained in an interview with Screen Rant how the film was careful to research the “many different accounts” which existed surrounding some of the film’s scenes.

Better Man charts Robbie's rise to fame with Take That as well as his life after leaving the band. Picture: Getty

“Narratively, we folded in moments,” he added. “There is a lot of folding in for the sake of narrative, but the actual events are true.”

When is Robbie Williams’ film Better Man being released in cinemas?

Better Man will be released in cinemas in the UK on Boxing Day, December 26, 2024.

Is there a ‘Forbidden Road’ music video?

Yes! An official lyric video for the song was released to Robbie Williams’ YouTube channel on Friday, November 22.

The video features many scenes from the upcoming film alongside the song’s powerful lyrics.