Robbie Williams dedicates touching rendition of 'Angels' for fan who died at recent Sydney show

Robbie paid tribute to late fan Robyn Hall in a beautiful way. Picture: Petina Pert YouTube

By Thomas Edward

It was a tragic accident.

Last week during a Robbie Williams concert in Sydney, one of his fans unfortunately slipped and fell.

Robyn Hall, who was in her 70s, attempted to climb over several rows of seats at the Allianz Arena in Sydney, but missed her footing and hit her head after falling down six rows.

She was then put into an induced coma and was being treated for injuries to her head and face.

On Monday 20th November however, Robyn Hall sadly died in hospital following her accident only days prior.

"Rather than use stairs, the woman attempted to step over seating rows. She lost her footing and fell," said a Venues NSW spokesperson.

"This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts and wishes are with the patron and their family during this time."

Robbie Williams, clearly affected by the accident, paid tribute to his late fan by dedicating a gorgeous rendition of 'Angels' to her at his recent concert in Melbourne.

Robbie Williams | Angels dedication | XXV Australian tour Melbourne | 22/11/2023

Before performing his classic 1997 hit, Robbie told the crowd at AAMI Park: I heard the news, the tragic news this week that a fan died in an accident after the show in Sydney."

"I feel after all the years that I am you and you are me and we are each other when we come together."

"So when something happens like this it breaks my heart. I’ve been thinking about it an awful lot, and I thought about it all the way through the show tonight," he continued.

"I just want to give a big shout-out and lots of love from me and my band to Robyn and Robyn’s family."

"Let's all sing up, she was somebody just like you that came to the gig just like you did tonight. And I think she deserves a big song and tonight this is for her."

Then the enormous crowd in attendance to see Robbie belted out the famous lyrics to 'Angels' in acapella, as he watched on, clearly moved by the occasion.

Robbie seemed visibly moved by the 40,000-strong crowd singing 'Angels' in tribute to Robyn Hall. Picture: Petina Pert YouTube

Robbie orchestrated the mass sing-a-long. Picture: Petina Pert YouTube

Throughout his concert in Melbourne - the second of two shows in the city - Robbie also performed Take That's iconic 1995 ballad 'Back For Good'.

Alongside his former band's song, he also sang a cover of John Farnham's 'The Voice' as well as his own huge hits in 'She's The One', 'Rock DJ', and 'Strong'.

Williams is currently in the middle of his first Australian tour since 2018, performing to crowds of up to 40,000 at stadiums around the country.

The incident with Robyn Hall occurred on the first night of the Australian leg of Robbie's XXV world tour, and whilst it got off to a tragic start, it was a touching way to pay tribute to his late fan.