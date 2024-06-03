Robbie Williams and Ayda's daughter Teddy, 11, looks so grown up in new holiday photo

Robbie Williams' eldest daughter, Teddy, is so grown up in a new picture shared by her mum, Ayda Field Williams. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The 'Angels' star famously never shows his children's faces on social media

The pair shared snaps from their family holiday, showing two of their four children on a walk with their parents.

Teddy, 11, can be seen walking next to Robbie Williams and has clearly inherited her mother's long brown locks.

"Anytime #familytime #goodstuff," Ayda wrote under the snap.

The pair shared snaps from their family holiday, showing two of their four children on a walk with their parents. Picture: Getty

She also shared a video on her Instagram stories of Robbie and his daughter walking in front of the backdrop of beautiful mountains with the caption: "A little Rock DJ case study with Teddy."

Ayda and Robbie Williams famously never show their children's faces on social media, however, Theodora 'Teddy' Rose Williams made her first official public appearance in 2011 as a bridesmaid girl at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding.

The appearance of Robbie Williams' daughter surprised fans, it soon became known that Robbie and Ayda have a very close bond with the young royals.

Theodora 'Teddy' Rose Williams made her first official public appearance in 2011 as a bridesmaid girl at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding. Picture: Getty

It turns out that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank know the Williams family very well, and Eugenie is thought to have viewed Robbie as "the brother she never had", according to the Daily Mail.

Princess Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson also knows Robbie and Ayda well, having first met back in 2011 on the yacht of the millionaire John Caudwell.

Ferguson and Ayda are said to have bonded over a shopping day in St Barts, and Robbie returned from the holiday saying he had "made a friend for life".

By May 2011, the Royals event watched the Eurovision Song Contest at Robbie's house in Wiltshire.

Robbie and Ayda were also invited to Eugenie's graduation party the next year and in 2013, she and Brooksbank were spotted watching one of Robbie’s concerts.

The former Take That singer became a father for the first time in 2012, and has since welcomed three more kids with his wife Ayda Field, whom he married in 2010.

The pair's four children are Teddy, 11, Charlie, 9, Coco, 5 and Beau, 3 and the couple split their time between their homes in Los Angeles and London.