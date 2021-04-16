Princess Eugenie facts: Royal's age, husband, children, parents and net worth revealed

On Air Now
16 April 2021, 15:27
Princess Eugenie followed in Prince Harry's footsteps and gave us the second royal wedding of the year in 2018, when she married her partner Jack Brooksbank.
As she enters the next stage of her royal life and career, here are all the big and important facts about her:
Eugenie was born on March 23, 1990.
She celebrated her 29th birthday in 2019.
Princess Eugenie is the second child of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, and the sixth grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
Her full name is Eugenie Victoria Helena.
Eugenie's parents divorced when she was six years old. The Duke and Duchess of York had agreed to joint custody of her and her sister Beatrice.
Eugenie studied at Newcastle University in September 2009, combining Art History, English Literature and Politics. She earned a 2:1 in English literature and history of art.
In 2013, she moved to New York City for one year to work for the online auction firm Paddle8 as a benefit auctions manager.
In July 2015, she moved back to London, and began working for the Hauser & Wirth art gallery as an associate director, and was promoted to be a director in 2017.
Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018.
The couple had been dating for seven years, and were first introduced by friends in a ski break in Verbier, Switzerland, where Brooksbank was working.
In April 2018, the couple moved from St James's Palace and into Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace.
Eugenie kept her royal style and title when she married, but dropped her territorial designation. She also had the option of taking her husband's surname.
Jack didn't present a ring at the time of the engagement, but had purchased an oval-cut Padparadscha sapphire ring beforehand.
Upon their return, he and Eugenie worked on the design of a ring together; with the finished design being a salmon-pink sapphire surrounded by a halo of diamonds, set on a gold band, with two further diamonds on the shoulders.
Eugenie's net worth is estimated to be about £3.6 million ($4.8 million).
