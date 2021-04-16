Princess Eugenie facts: Royal's age, husband, children, parents and net worth revealed

Princess Eugenie followed in Prince Harry's footsteps and gave us the second royal wedding of the year in 2018, when she married her partner Jack Brooksbank.

As she enters the next stage of her royal life and career, here are all the big and important facts about her:

How old is Princess Eugenie? Eugenie was born on March 23, 1990. She celebrated her 29th birthday in 2019.

What is Princess Eugenie's job? Eugenie has worked in the art world since leaving Newcastle University. Picture: Getty Eugenie studied at Newcastle University in September 2009, combining Art History, English Literature and Politics. She earned a 2:1 in English literature and history of art. In 2013, she moved to New York City for one year to work for the online auction firm Paddle8 as a benefit auctions manager. In July 2015, she moved back to London, and began working for the Hauser & Wirth art gallery as an associate director, and was promoted to be a director in 2017.

When was Princess Eugenie's wedding? Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank. Picture: Getty Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018. The couple had been dating for seven years, and were first introduced by friends in a ski break in Verbier, Switzerland, where Brooksbank was working. In April 2018, the couple moved from St James's Palace and into Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace. Eugenie kept her royal style and title when she married, but dropped her territorial designation. She also had the option of taking her husband's surname. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

What do we know about Princess Eugenie's engagement ring? Princess Eugenie Announces Engagement to Jack Brooksbank. Picture: Getty Jack didn't present a ring at the time of the engagement, but had purchased an oval-cut Padparadscha sapphire ring beforehand. Upon their return, he and Eugenie worked on the design of a ring together; with the finished design being a salmon-pink sapphire surrounded by a halo of diamonds, set on a gold band, with two further diamonds on the shoulders.