Prince Andrew facts: Duke of York's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Prince Andrew was one of the biggest celebrities of the 1980s, especially after his high-profile wedding with Sarah Ferguson.

But who exactly is Prince Andrew and where is he in line to the throne? Here's all you need to know:

Who is Prince Andrew and how old is he? Prince Andrew is the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. At the time of his birth, he was second in the line of succession to the British throne. Currently, he is eighth. He holds the rank of commander and the honorary rank of Vice Admiral in the Royal Navy, in which he served as an active-duty helicopter pilot, and as the captain of a warship. He also served during the Falklands War, flying on multiple missions. Andrew was born on February 19, 1950. He celebrated his 60th birthday in 2020.

Is Prince Andrew married? Picture: Getty Prince Andrew married Sarah Ferguson at Westminster Abbey on July 23, 1986. He was then created the Duke of York. He had known Ferguson since childhood, and became re-acquainted at Royal Ascot in 1985. However, the Duke of York's frequent travel due to his military career, led to problems in the marriage. In 1992, the couple announced plans to separate, and did so amicably. The marriage ended in a divorce in May 1996. He has spoken fondly of his former wife: "We have managed to work together to bring our children up in a way that few others have been able to and I am extremely grateful to be able to do that." Prince Andrew is thought to be single at present. In 2010, he was pictured on a yacht with 25-year-old model Alexandra Escat. Four years later, Andrew was said to have been dating George Clooney’s ex-girlfriend Monika Jakisic.

Who are Prince Andrew's daughters? Picture: Getty Prince Andrew has two children with Sarah Ferguson: Princess Beatrice (born 1988) and Princess Eugenie (born 1990). Andrew and Sarah have always had joint-custody of their daughters after their divorce, and frequently go on holiday as a family.