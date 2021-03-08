Meghan Markle facts: Duchess of Sussex's age, husband, children, parents and career revealed

8 March 2021, 18:42

Meghan Markle in 2018
Meghan Markle in 2018. Picture: Getty

Meghan Markle became the latest member of the Royal Family when she married Prince Harry in 2018.

But what was Meghan famous for before meeting Prince Harry and where does she live now?

Here's all the important facts about the former actress.

  1. How old is Meghan Markle and where is she from?

    Meghan Markle was born on August 4, 1981. She celebrated her 39th birthday in 2020.

    She was born in Canoga Park, California.

    Her full name is Rachel Meghan Markle.

  2. When and how did she meet Prince Harry?

    Harry and Meghan in 2017
    Harry and Meghan in 2017. Picture: Getty

    The couple met on a blind date, arranged by a mutual friend in London in July 2016. She had been doing press for Suits in the UK.

    "I didn’t know much about him and so the only thing that I had asked her when she said she wanted to set us up was — I had one question. I said, ‘Well, is he nice?’ Because if he wasn’t kind, then it didn’t seem like it would make sense," she said.

    Harry later said: "I had never watched Suits. I had never heard of Meghan before."

    Upon their marriage in 2018, she became Duchess of Sussex.

    The couple's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, was born in 2019. Meghan is currently pregnant with their second child, a daughter.

    Meghan and Harry with baby Archie
    Meghan and Harry with baby Archie. Picture: Getty

  3. What was Meghan Markle famous for before meeting Prince Harry?

    Meghan in Suits' first season
    Meghan in Suits' first season. Picture: Getty

    Meghan Markle was a successful actress, and had appeared in various TV shows and movies before meeting Prince Harry.

    She was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in American legal TV drama Suits for seven seasons, from 2011 to 2017.

    Meghan has also been involved in humanitarian causes, particularly ones that support women's health and rights.

    She has worked with different organizations in Africa and Asia, including World Vision and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women.

    After her engagement to Harry, she announced her retirement from acting and her intention to focus on humanitarian work.

  4. Who are Meghan Markle's parents?

    Thomas Markle has made the front pages in the past
    Thomas Markle has made the front pages in the past. Picture: Getty

    Meghan's mother is Doria Ragland, a yoga instructor and therapist living in Los Angeles.

    Her father is Thomas Markle, a retired Emmy–award-winning lighting director and camera operator, who worked on shows such as General Hospital and Married With Children.

    Her parents divorced when she was six years old, but the split was amicable. "I never saw them fight," she told Vanity Fair in 2017.

    Describing her ancestry, Meghan said: "My dad is Caucasian and my mom is African American. I'm half black and half white. I have come to embrace [this and] say who I am, to share where I'm from, to voice my pride in being a strong, confident, mixed-race woman."

    Her mother is descended from Africans enslaved in Georgia, while and her father comes from Dutch, English, and Irish settlers.

  5. Who was Meghan Markle's first husband?

    Meghan with first husband Trevor Engelson in 2011
    Meghan with first husband Trevor Engelson in 2011. Picture: Getty

    Meghan was previously married to film producer and talent manager Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013.

    The pair dated for six years before getting married in Jamaica. They filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" in August 2013.

More from the Royal Family

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton facts: Duchess of Cambridge's age, children, husband, parents and more revealed
Prince Harry

Prince Harry facts: Duke of Sussex's age, wife, children, parents, net worth and more revealed
The Duke Of Cambridge

Prince William facts: Duke of Cambridge's age, wife, children, height and more revealed
Prince Harry raps 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' theme tune in James Corden interview - video

Prince Harry raps 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' theme tune in James Corden interview - video

TV & Film

The Guitarist performed the lonely solo high above the city and was accompanied by the orchestra far below him in the Palace gardens, whilst being projected live to millions of people across the world.

Jaw-dropping moment Brian May played 'God Save The Queen' on the roof of Buckingham Palace

Queen

More on Smooth

Gary Barlow and Darren Hayes sing 'I Knew I Loved You'

Gary Barlow releases gorgeous duet of 'I Knew I Loved You' with Savage Garden's Darren Hayes

Take That

Tom Jones on Saturday Night Takeaway

Tom Jones shows incredible vocals as he sings with Tom and Jerry on Saturday Night Takeaway

Tom Jones

Elvis Presley stunned teh world when he walked out on stage to join Celine Dion on American Idol in 2007.

When Elvis Presley joined Celine Dion on stage for a mind-blowing duet 30 years after his death (Yes, really)

Elvis Presley

Kate Garraway and her character in the upcoming Tom & Jerry film

Kate Garraway will make her Hollywood debut with a Tom & Jerry movie cameo

Kate Garraway

Tom Jones

The 14 greatest Tom Jones songs ever, ranked

Tom Jones

Rupert Everett has opened up about the feud between him and Colin Firth and how his 'power-crazed ego' was to blame.

What led to Rupert Everett and Colin Firth's decades-long feud?

TV & Film