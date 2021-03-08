Prince William facts: Duke of Cambridge's age, wife, children, height and more revealed

The Duke Of Cambridge. Picture: Getty

Prince William been second in line to the throne ever since he was born, but how much do you know about the future King?

The Duke of Cambridge regularly performs official duties and engagements on behalf of the Queen. He is a patron of over 30 charitable and military organisations, including Centrepoint and London's Air Ambulance Charity.

William also undertakes projects through The Royal Foundation, with his charity work centering around mental health, conservation, and emergency workers.

In 2016, the Cambridges and Prince Harry started the mental health awareness campaign 'Heads Together' to encourage people to open up about their mental health.

Here's all the big facts about the Duke of Cambridge...