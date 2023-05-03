Prince George facts: Future King's age, full name, parents and more revealed

Prince George in 2019. Picture: Getty

Prince George of Wales is second in line to the throne and will one day become King of the United Kingdom.

As the eldest child of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, George is also the eldest grandchild of King Charles III.

Born during the reign of his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, his birth was celebrated across the Commonwealth due to his place in the line of succession.

George occasionally accompanies his parents on royal tours and engagements, and other special events, often alongside his sister Princess Charlotte and brother Prince Louis.