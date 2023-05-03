Princess Charlotte facts: Royal's age, full name, title, family and more revealed

Princess Charlotte age: When is her birthday and what is her full name?

Princess Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015. She celebrated her 7th birthday in 2022.

Her full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and she weighed 8 pounds and 3 ounces at birth, which is slightly less than both of her brothers.

She took on the title Her Royal Highness Princess of Cambridge, but only received the HRH because of a special decree. Before, only the sons of the monarch's male-line grandchildren automatically inherited the title. However, the Queen issued a special letters patent to include daughters of the Prince of Wales's eldest son before her birth.

Her full name honours past relatives. Charlotte is the feminized version of Charles, alluding to her grandfather and the future king. It is also aunt Pippa's middle name.

Elizabeth clearly pays homage to her great-grandma Queen Elizabeth II, as well as her mother Catherine Elizabeth Middleton. Finally, Diana was a tribute to her late grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Her title is now Princess Charlotte of Wales.