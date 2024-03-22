The Princess of Wales announces that she is undergoing cancer treatment

The Princess Of Wales in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

The Princess of Wales is undergoing treatment for cancer following recent surgery.

Kate Middleton thanked the public for their support during her recovery from abdominal surgery back in January.

She explained that tests after her operation found cancer had been present, with her now undergoing preventative chemo.

The Princess of Wales added that she had been living a private life in recent weeks so that the family could take their time explaining what had happened to her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The news follows weeks of online speculation about her health and whereabouts.

Her last public engagement was at Sandringham on Christmas Day, with Kensington Palace announcing that she would not return to public engagements until Easter at the earliest.

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee 2022 - Platinum Pageant. Picture: Getty

Kensington Palace acknowledged at the time that when she is ready, the Princess may choose to disclose further details about her surgery and recovery.

Sharing the update, she said: "I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

"But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Belize, Jamaica And The Bahamas - Day Eight. Picture: Getty

She added: "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer.

"For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

It had also been revealed that three London clinic staff were placed under investigation for allegedly trying to access Kate's medical records following her operation.

On Wednesday, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) confirmed it had received a complaint and said it is currently "assessing the information provided".