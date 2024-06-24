Princess Anne taken to hospital with minor injuries at Gloucestershire home

HRH The Princess Royal Opens UKHO Headquarters in 2019. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, has been admitted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol after sustaining minor injuries and a concussion at her estate in Gloucestershire.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the 73-year-old royal is expected to make a full and swift recovery following the incident at her Gatcombe Park estate.

In an official statement, the Palace assured the public that the Princess Royal's condition was not serious.

"She remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation," the statement read.

King Charles has been closely monitoring the situation. The statement added, "The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the Princess for a speedy recovery."

While the exact cause of the injury remains unconfirmed, sources indicate that it may have resulted from an impact involving a horse.

Princess Anne at Royal Ascot in 2024. Picture: Getty

This type of incident is not uncommon given the Princess Royal's active involvement with equestrian activities.

Princess Anne was scheduled to begin a visit to Canada later this week. There has been no official word yet on whether this visit will be postponed or cancelled due to her current condition.

Gatcombe Park, where the incident occurred, is the private country home of Princess Anne. The estate is known for hosting several equestrian events, reflecting the Princess's lifelong passion for horses.

The public and the Royal Family alike are hopeful for her swift recovery, and she is receiving the best possible care at Southmead Hospital.