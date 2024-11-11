Robbie Williams announces massive outdoor shows for 2025

11 November 2024, 10:00

Robbie Williams
Robbie Williams. Picture: Netflix/Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

Robbie Williams follows up his quirky biopic with three massive live shows.

Robbie Williams has been grabbing plenty of attention recently for his new biopic Better Man, which has notably cast a CGI monkey as the former Take That man.

But the man himself will be very much present next year when he headlines three absolutely massive outdoor live shows.

Robbie will be playing London’s Emirates Stadium on Friday, June 6th, supported by special guests Rag‘n’Bone Man and Lottery Winners.

He will also be performing live at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, May 31st.

Finally, Robbie will head to Manchester Co-Op Live alongside Lottery Winners on Wednesday, June 11th.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday, November 15th at 10am.

Robbie's last studio album was 2019's The Christmas Present.

Robbie Williams - Eternity ‘XXV' (Live On Tour)

Produced with long-term collaborator Guy Chambers, it featured a handful of Xmas classics alongside new songs written by Williams together with Kelvin Andrews, Richard Scott and Danny Spencer.

His last non-seasonal effort was 2016's The Heavy Entertainment Show.

In 2022 and 2023 he went on the XXV Tour, a jaunt celebrating his 25 years as a solo artist.

The full dates:

  • Saturday, May 31st: Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
  • Friday, June 6th: Emirates Stadium, London
  • Wednesday, June 11th: Manchester Co-Op Live

Music

