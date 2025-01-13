Watch Robbie Williams officiate wedding at Better Man screening: "I now pronounce you man and wife!"

Robbie Williams officiates wedding at Better Man screening. Picture: X/@midsommarz

By Sian Hamer

The 'Angels' singer has been an ordained minister since 2002.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Robbie Williams has been pretty busy promoting his new biopic Better Man.

And during a Q&A at a screening of the film in New York, the 50-year-old did something nobody could have expected.

Standing in front of the audience wearing a leopard-print coat and holding a slushy, the 'Rock DJ' singer casually officiated a wedding.

Watch the moment Robbie Williams officiates a wedding at his Better Man screening below.

I love NYC what do you mean Robbie Williams officiated a wedding at this Q&A? https://t.co/46Qp1TEUew pic.twitter.com/s3vP7TPyCJ — Brian (@midsommarz) January 12, 2025

After ushering the couple to centre stage, Williams begins the impromptu ceremony.

"So, by the power vested in me, by absolutely nobody," he says into the microphone, prompting laughter from the audience.

"And it's not legally binding. But it's legally binding in your heart, and your heart," the singer tells the pair. "And my heart."

Williams then asks the man if he says "I do" to his "missus", who replies: "Absolutely".

The man's wife also says "I do", to which Robbie pronounces the couple as man and wife.

Behind Williams, the newlyweds share a kiss before the cinema screen before receiving a hug from the singer himself.

Robbie Williams at the "Better Man" European Premiere. Picture: Getty

The incredible moment was shared on social media yesterday (January 12) by film blogger Brian, who captioned the post: "I love NYC what do you mean Robbie Williams officiated a wedding at this Q&A?"

Ezra Cubero, another film blogger, captured the moment in photos, writing on Twitter/X: "At today's BETTER MAN Q&A in NYC, Robbie Williams was vulnerable, receptive to the audience's energy, took time to have a heart to heart with his daughter, and then a man in the audience asked him, as an ordained minister, to officiate a marriage with his fiancé. Incredible."

At today's BETTER MAN Q&A in NYC, Robbie Williams was vulnerable, receptive to the audience's energy, took time to have a heart to heart with his daughter, and then a man in the audience asked him, as an ordained minister, to officiate a marriage with his fiancé. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/I7DShBCldK — Ezra Cubero (@EzraCubero) January 12, 2025

Robbie recently visited the Smooth studio to chat about Better Man.

During the conversation with Jenni Falconer, the singer candidly opened up about how having poor mental health affected his ability to enjoy some of the biggest moments of his career.

“I’ll be honest with you, I’ve been mentally ill for a very long time, I couldn’t derive any joy from anything [then],” Robbie said.

“My whole life terrified me, and that was just another episode of my life terrifying me because I didn’t feel big enough to do it.”

Watch the Robbie Williams interview below.

Robbie Williams candidly talks 'Better Man', family, and mental health: ‘My whole life terrified me’

The singer continued: “I turned up and I gave a performance, and people that were there haven’t forgotten that performance and what it meant to them.

“[I performed] even when I was broken inside, much like Taylor Swift’s song ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’. I’m proud of that more than I’m proud of [the concert itself]."

He added: “But the fact that I’ve done it, it’s not lost on me that these are massive achievements and I am grateful that it happened to me."